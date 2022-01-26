Blizzard Announces New Game Universe for the First Time in 6 Years

THE Blizzard took everyone by surprise and announced an unprecedented game, within a totally new universe – the first in six years, since the arrival of overwatch, in 2016. There are no details on when it will be released or even the name, but some art has been released and we already know that it will come to PC and console, not to mention which ones.



New Blizzard game still doesn’t have a date (Image: Disclosure / Blizzard)

The company announced the news along with job vacancies. Blizzard is looking for a variety of positions, including environment artist, character artist, special effects artist, and concept art. There are even searches for game designers and software engineers for servers, audio and more.

Based on that, you can imagine that the as-yet-unnamed game will have heavy online elements. Blizzard also mentions that it will be a “survival game”, so we can also expect it to be familiar with others in the same style, which already exist – something like Rust, Valheim and derivatives.

One of the arts, the one seen above, indicates a fantasy character, who even somewhat resembles the elves of World of Warcraft. The other art, seen below, is focused on two people entering a fantasy world, possibly symbolizing that the company is creating a new world.



Art from the new Blizzard game (Image: Handout/Blizzard)

As you know, Activision Blizzard was bought by Microsoft a few weeks ago. However, it is not known if the new game already reflects some internal decision of Microsoft or if it will be exclusive to Xbox – although the ad mentions “console”, in the singular.

It is also worth remembering that the acquisition of Microsoft will only be completed in mid-2023. In addition, a project of this size could have been in production for some time, and normally it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It remains to wait for more news.

With information: Blizzard.