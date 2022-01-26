Blizzard announces new survival game for PC and consoles

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Blizzard has announced that it is working on a new survival game for PC and consoles. Considering Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, it’s too early to say whether this project will come to PlayStation.

In any case, its development is at the beginning and Blizzard has several positions open. See the company’s message about this new project:

Blizzard is embarking on our next mission. We’re going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we haven’t met yet, stories yet to be told and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibilities, waiting to be explored.

Every story needs a teller. And everyone needs builders. What if this could be you?

For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the world. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, listen and be heard. That’s our mission.

Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world… and help write the next chapter in the Blizzard story?

This is your call to adventure. You will answer?

Available positions are for the art, design and engineering departments. Find out more here.