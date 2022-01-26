Blizzard Announces Survival Game in a New Universe

Blizzard announced on Tuesday (25), an untitled survival game set in a new universe. Along with the new game, there was also information about new job openings in different positions, if you are interested in working there.

“Blizzard is embarking on a new mission. We’re going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a new survival game for PC and consoles. A place full of heroes we haven’t met yet, stories yet to be told and adventures. yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibilities, waiting to be explored”, reads in an official statement published on the company’s website.

“Every story needs someone to tell it. And everyone needs builders. What if that could be you?”, the text continues. “For thirty years, Blizzard has been creating universes for millions of players around the world. This requires a diverse team of developers willing to lend their voices, hear and be heard. That’s our mission.”

“Do you like survival games? Want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in the Blizzard story?” he continues. “This is your call to adventure. Will you answer?”

The job vacancies in question are:

ART

Environment Artist (Associate to Senior)

Senior Character Artist

Technical Artist (FX Pipeline)

VFX Artist (Associate to Senior)

Senior Concept Artist

DESIGN

Associate Level Designer

Level Designer

ENGINEERING