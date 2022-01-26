Blizzard has about 7 games in development, awaiting Xbox acquisition

Someone on Twitter did the accounts about the projects being developed at Blizzard in this period and 7 games are currently in the works in the publishing teams, who must therefore be part of the first party gives Xbox Game Studios, considering the time needed to be ready.

The user FaizShaikh7681 on Twitter has collected a lot of information, including curriculum and well-established news, bringing together about 7 games that should be currently in development at Blizzard, obviously we still don’t know when they will be ready and they may take some time, knowing the team’s modus operandi.

Among these are the well-known games, namely devil 4, Immortal Diablo and overwatch 2but also several games that have not yet been announced. One of them is now certain: it emerged yesterday through an official statement from Blizzard, it is a survival game for PC and console set in a completely new universe for the company, for which a campaign of new employee hires was launched.

Thread about #Blizzard Entertainment Upcoming Games

• Diablo Immortals

• Diablo 4

• #Overwatch two

• Unannounced Survival Game

• Unannounced Warcraft Mobile

• Unannounced WOW Expansion

• Unannounced Game from Main GD of Hearthstone@IdleSloth84 @bogorad222#Xbox

1/3 — Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) January 26, 2022

• Unannounced Project from Main Game Designer of Hearthstone Started from scratch in 2020

• Unannounced AAA Mobile Warcraft Game

• Unannounced World of Warcraft Future Expansion

3/3 pic.twitter.com/TfiJxxBmJq — Faizan Shaikh (@FaizShaikh7681) January 26, 2022

The other games emerge from the information snippets and are a mobile version of Warcraft, a new World of Warcraft expansion, and an as-yet-unannounced game by Hearthstone’s lead designer. In summary, these are the following projects:

devil 4

Diablo Immortals

overwatch 2

survival game

Warcraft Mobile

New World of Warcraft expansion

Hearthstone Director’s New Game

At least the first four are confirmed, for others are still rumors. Please note that all these projects will clearly become the games first party of Xbox Game Studios if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed.