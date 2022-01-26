Blizzard is working on a survival game set in a new universe

The company is also looking for professionals to help in the creation of the game.

A week ago, Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Today (25th), Blizzard announced that it is working on a new survival game which will be set in a whole new universe.

Revealing to be embarking on a new mission, the developer is building a survival game for computers and console, inserting new heroes and stories.

Blizzard has also revealed some concept images for the new game. One of them shows two young people with a bicycle in the middle of a forest. The other (featured in the news item) shows a crouching hunter with an animal skull-shaped helmet and armor.

Although the revealed images give a preview of which scenario the game will be set, the title is still not defined. Blizzard Entertainment also did not say which platforms and when the game will be released.

Vacancies open for the project

The company also revealed that it opened 11 vacancies for professionals working in the design, visual effects arts, software engineering and other industries.



– Continues after advertising –

“We’re building a survival game in a whole new universe. Join us in writing our next chapter,” the company posted on Twitter.

All vacancies are to work in the company located in the United States, more precisely in the city of Irvine, California. Interested parties wishing to be part of the project must apply to the job platform from Blizzard.

Blizzard unveils plan to rebuild employee trust

President Mike Ybarra also promised more content and innovations for players.



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Polygon Source: Blizzard