BMW iX | Car that changes color has a surreal price in Brazil

BMW broke new ground by announcing the iX electric SUV, which literally changes color at the touch of a button during its presentation at CES 2022. After showing its details in the metaverse, the model began to be ordered in real-world stores this Monday, 24 of January. But at a surreal price, unfortunately.

The German automaker is asking loudly for the two versions that will be available in Brazil, the XDrive40i, and the xDrive50i Sport (which will not change color, it is worth noting). The “simplest” BMW in the automaker’s electric range will have prices starting at R$655,000, while the most complete will not be found for less than R$800,000.

In a press release, the manufacturer confirmed the prices that will be suggested to dealerships for both versions of the iX, and made a point of praising how imposing the cars are, both in design and performance and, especially, in embedded technology.

“After launching an electric model and having the entire BMW range connected in the country, the time has come to go further with a model that represents a new step in the connection between the car, passengers and the world, updates itself, learns its habits and anticipates your desires with artificial intelligence”, commented Roberto Carvalho, Commercial Director of BMW do Brasil.

BMW iX will arrive in two versions at dealerships (Image: Disclosure/BMW)

BMW iX: smart, interactive and well-equipped

The high prices charged by BMW for the available versions of the iX in Brazil are based on everything the models will have to offer for those willing to pay almost R$ 1 million to have the novelty in the garage.

According to the German automaker, it is the “first smart car in Brazil”. One of the differentials of the iX is the Intelligent Personal Assistant, a feature that allows the vehicle to be able to analyze the path being taken, cross-reference with the time and destination data and, thus, take spontaneous actions that have already been done previously by the driver. , for example, opening the driver’s window alone to open the electronic gate of the residence.

In terms of interactivity, the promises are also ambitious. According to the automaker, the so-called Shy Tech allows controlling the functions of the multimedia system by voice commands, gestures, touch or in the more traditional way, through the buttons on the center console.

BMW iX will have an “almost infinite” equipment list, according to the brand (Image: Disclosure / BMW)

The equipment list “almost infinite”, according to BMW, has four-zone digital air conditioning, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system with 30 speakers, 1,615W of power and 4D function; iPhone-compatible virtual key, cruise control, lane-keeping assistant, parking assistant, which even dispenses with the use of brakes and accelerators in manoeuvres; and preparation for 5G connectivity.

BMW iX: Availability in Brazil

The BMW iX arrives in Brazil in nine body color options (Alpine White, Carbon Black, Sapphire Black, Cashmere Silver, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Mountain Ridge Blue, Bay Storm Gray and Aventurine Red), in addition to three interior finishing options (Sensatec Oyster, Sensatec Mocha, Sensatec Black, Amido Leather and Castanea Leather).

Prices, it is always good to reinforce those interested, will start from R$ 654,950 and R$ 799,950, respectively, and deliveries should start in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: BMW