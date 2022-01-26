BMW-powered flying car wins certification to fly | cars

THE AirCar,

a vehicle and plane at the same time designed by Klein Vision

is already enabled to be able to fly free, light and loose. At least that’s what the Certificate of Airworthiness of the Civil Aviation Division of the Slovak Transport Authority proves.

Disclosure AirCar

Unlike other vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft designs, the AirCar

resembles a real car and the entire transition process from concept to prototype took just 18 months.



According to company information and certification only came after a journey of 70 hours of flight tests

in accordance with the requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).



During these tests, the vehicle performed several maneuvers, validating the stability of the aircar.

The pilot was able to perform takeoff and landing procedures even without touching the flight controls.



The aircraft car is equipped with a 160 hp BMW engine

and reaches a maximum cruising speed of 190 km/h.

So far, the aircar

registered more than 200 takeoffs and landings

and performed several flight tests.



The vehicle can be used both as an aircraft and as a car, as its wings and tail are retractable. THE AirCar

had its first flight in 2020 and last year, in June, it successfully completed its first intercity flight.



The company has already completed testing a new, more powerful aviation engine. It has also completed designs for a monocoque variant with a variable-pitch propeller, which is expected to reach over 300 km/h

and have a range of 1,000 km.