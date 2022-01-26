BMW starts pre-sale of the BMW iX electric SUV in Brazil | cars

Disclosure BMW iX will arrive to compete in the still select electric segment, but in the “ruler” from above

BMW announces the launch of the BMW iX electric SUV in Brazil. In the pre-sale period, it arrives in the Drive40 and xDrive50 Sport versions, with prices starting at R$654,950 and R$799,950, respectively. Highlight of the model is that it brings the latest developments of the German brand.

The model is designed from a platform made specifically for electric cars, with a structure that prioritizes increased rigidity and weight reduction. The car blends the use of aluminum and carbon fiber in its construction and bodywork. Meanwhile, the design stands out for the drag coefficient of just cx 0.25.

The BMW iX battery pack is positioned on the floor. It has a capacity of 76.6 kWh in the xDrive40 version and 111.5 kWh in the xDrive50 version. Based on the WLTP cycle, the BMW iX arrives in Brazil with a range of up to 425 km and 630 km, respectively, in the xDrive40 and xDrive50 versions.

Equipped with two engines, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, the BMW iX has xDrive all-wheel drive as standard. The electric motors deliver 326 hp and 64.2 kgfm of torque in the xDrive40 version and 523 hp and 78 kgfm of torque in the xDrive50 version.







Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 6.1 seconds and 4.6 seconds respectively, while top speed is limited to 200 km/h in both for battery preservation. The BMW iX’s all-wheel drive system is electronically controlled and transmits exactly the right amount of torque to the front and rear wheels as needed.

The vehicle also has a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, 4-zone digital air conditioning, a premium sound system with 30 speakers and 1,615W (xDrive 50), a panel with two curved screens, with 12.3” and 14.9”, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, voice recognition, Shy Tech system to control the functions of the multimedia system by voice commands, gestures, touch or even the buttons.

The BMW iX is also equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional system, which includes adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistant and a set of five cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings.

spicy version

Disclosure BMW iX M60: Electric sports car that further improves the efficiency of the set

BMW presents the new high-performance version of the iX electric SUV, called the M60. A virtual announcement was made during CES 2022, a technology fair that runs until the end of the week in Las Vegas (USA). Global sales of the BMW iX M60 start in June. The price in Brazil has not yet been announced, but in the US the model will cost US$ 106,095 (approximately R$ 600 thousand, in direct conversion).

The novelty features the same 111.5 kWh battery and the same powertrain as a standard iX. However, in this version, it produces 619 hp and 112 kgfm when the sportier mode is selected. Without the option, it generates 532 hp and 104 kgfm. In addition to the significant increase in power, there were adjustments to the suspension, something that improves its dynamics and acceleration. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The M division was also concerned about the weight of the electric SUV

. Several high-end components were used in the car’s construction, such as the aluminum spaceframe concept and the carbon roof structure. The high-voltage battery was also installed on the floor at the center of the bodywork, in order to ensure a more balanced distribution of the axle load.

THE BMW

estimates a range of 566 kilometers for the iX M60

, based on the vehicle’s development status to date. Like the xDrive50, the new SUV supports fast charging up to 250 kW, which allows for a 10% to 80% charge in about 35 minutes.

Visually, the M60 features a design similar to the other SUVs in the iX line, with the brake calipers painted in blue and the logos and symbols in Titanium Bronze tone. Inside, the model provides ample space, well designed and packed with technology with the digital platforms BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Natural Interaction, which allows functions to be operated by speech and gestures. Seats, steering wheel, armrest and instrument panel are all air-conditioned.