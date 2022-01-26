Boat covid outbreak threatens Tonga rescue efforts

Nuku’alofa, Tonga, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) – An outbreak of Covid-19 on an Australian ship on Tuesday threatened to interrupt aid deliveries to Tonga, the small Pacific archipelago hit by a violent volcanic eruption.

Australian authorities said 23 cases of coronavirus had been detected in the crew of the “HMAS Adelaide”, which is transporting an aid shipment to Nuku’alofa, the capital of Tonga.

The January 15 eruption triggered a tsunami that swept across much of the Pacific and blanketed the archipelago in toxic ash. Furthermore, it destroyed an uninhabited island with an explosive force greater than that of a nuclear bomb.

Australia leads international relief efforts, bringing water and humanitarian goods to this country of 100,000 people.

Tonga is one of the few places in the world free of the virus, and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said he will not allow the relief effort to put this condition at risk.

The minister said the ship will remain at sea while he discusses with Tongan authorities the possibility of attempting a contactless delivery.

“We’re not going to put them at risk, but at the same time, we want to deliver aid as quickly as possible,” Dutton told Sky News Australia.

New Zealand, France, Japan and China also contributed to relief efforts in Tonga.

One of the hardest hit was Mango Island, the nearest populated territory to the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, located 65 km north of Nuku’alofa.

Kalisi Levani, 81, said the island shook and the sky turned black as she heard “explosions like gunshots”.

“We ran out without taking anything,” he added.

The community leader, Reverend Kisina Toetu’u, said the islanders prayed through the night as ashes fell like rain.

“It was the next morning that some men went down to look for a missing person and saw the devastation. There was nothing left,” he recalled.