Bolsonaro decrees official mourning in the country for the death of Olavo de Carvalho

posted on 01/25/2022 15:54 / updated on 01/25/2022 16:10



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decreed on the afternoon of this Tuesday (25/1) an official day of mourning for the death of the writer, Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho, 74 years old. The text was published in the extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for one day, counting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho”, reads an excerpt from the document.

Bolsonaro also announced the decree on his social media.

In the morning, the Chief Executive lamented the death of his guru, saying that he was a “beacon for millions of Brazilians”.

“One of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country leaves us today, the Philosopher and Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho. Olavo was a giant in the struggle for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever. May God receive him in his infinite goodness and mercy, as well as comfort his family,” he wrote.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) also mourned the death of Carvalho. The general praised the Bolsonarista guru, saying that his departure “leaves a gap in Brazilian thought”. Parliamentarians also rallied.

Already the profile of the Chamber of Deputies on Twitter apologized for ‘liking’ a publication of the page entitled “Death” that has a photo of a skull in the profile, mocking the death of the writer who was admitted to a hospital in the United States.

The post liked by the Chamber’s profile read: “Olavo de Carvalho. Check”. Minutes later, the Casa Communications team characterized the slip as an “administrative error”.

The Planalto Palace, which did not comment on the recent death of the singer Elza Soares, 91 years old, known worldwide, like Bolsonaro, made an exception and published an official note lamenting the loss of the writer, signed by the federal government, Special Secretariat for Culture and Special Secretariat for Social Communication, pointing out that the professor had “inestimable contribution to philosophical thought and universal knowledge”.