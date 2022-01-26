Bolsonaro government provides bonuses to directors of loss-making state-owned companies – 01/25/2022 – Market

Despite the privatization speech and pressure from civil servants to expand the scope of readjustments, the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government decided to release bonuses of up to 1.5 salary to directors of state-owned companies dependent on the Treasury.

Seven of the 18 companies of this type asked the Ministry of Economy to approve the payment. Another four are still evaluating whether to submit a proposal.

The directors earn a monthly salary of BRL 32,500 in these state-owned companies, according to a 2021 report by the Economy. That is, they can accumulate bonuses of up to BRL 48,750.

This type of payment was only provided to state-owned companies that make a profit and do not depend on the Treasury, such as Petrobras. However, the Ministry of Economy decided, in 2021, to regulate the payment in those that depend on Treasury resources and even in those that showed a loss.

The extra payment to directors who have already requested this bonus can reach around R$ 1 million, if they all receive the maximum amount foreseen.

In a letter signed in October, the ministry stated that the 2022 variable income program, “in an unprecedented way”, would contemplate this type of payment to these state-owned companies.

To achieve the full bonus, companies must achieve a series of goals. Among them, presenting an increase in revenue or a reduction in expenses “by at least three times the total value of the bonus of those responsible for management”, said the Economy, in a note.

CBTU (Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos), CPRM (Geological Service of Brazil), EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), EPL (Empresa de Planejamento e Logística SA), Trensurb ( Empresa de Trens Urbanos de Porto Alegre SA), HCPA (Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre) and Nuclep (Nuclebrás Equipamentos Pesados ​​SA).

GHC (Grupo Hospitalar Conceição), Imbel (Industry of Military Material of Brazil), INB (Industrias Nucleares do Brasil) and Ebserh (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services) have until the end of January to express themselves to the Economy.

The commands of other dependent state-owned companies, such as Embrapa, refused to receive the bonus.

In a presentation made at the end of 2021 to managers of state-owned companies, obtained by leafEconomy said that, in addition to cost reduction targets, state-owned companies should point out indicators of public policies and governance, compliance and transparency.

Of the dependent state companies, CBTU, EBC, Trensurb and Nuclep asked for the bonus and are in the government’s plans for privatization.

Some of these state-owned companies have military officers on their boards, who accumulate salaries from the Armed Forces and benefits paid by companies.

The EBC has two military officers among its six directors. In the proposal sent to the Economy, the company stated that the bonus program aims to encourage the achievement of “challenging goals”.

The company expects to jump from 23 to 25 capitals reached by Digital TV to obtain the benefit, among other objectives.

Paulo Guedes’ portfolio established that companies should present a bonus proposal by December 31, approved beforehand by the executive board. This deadline was extended until the end of January for companies that had not made a decision.

The Sest (Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State Enterprises) must then analyze whether to approve the programs. At the end of the year, an internal audit of the companies will verify that the targets have been met.

For the payment to be made, in 2023, the board of directors of each body must still approve this report.

The Economy told the report that it cannot estimate the total cost of the bonuses, as the proposals are under analysis. The ministry also did not say whether all state companies that want the payment have asked for up to 1.5% extra salary.

Elected with a speech in defense of privatization, the government is skating on the sale of state-owned companies. In December, Guedes complained of interference from other Powers.

“It’s unacceptable that you can’t sell. If it doesn’t look like it’s a slow-moving operation, to disobey the popular will,” said the minister.

The Treasury approved expenditures of BRL 26.8 billion in 2021 with all dependent state-owned companies. Ebserh leads this list, with R$ 6.9 billion.

The Economy discusses the payment of bonuses to directors of dependent and deficit state-owned companies in the year in which civil servants pressure the Bolsonaro government for readjustments.

The representative said on Wednesday (19) that he can guarantee the salary readjustment only for federal police officers, federal highway officers and penitentiary agents, while there is mobilization of other sectors.

THE leaf looked for the dependent state-owned companies that have already asked or can still ask for the bonus.

The EPL said it asked for up to 1.5% extra pay from directors. He mentioned as a goal to reach 110% of the average revenue of the last five years. The company said the bonus proposal aims to reduce costs and increase the agency’s efficiency.

The HCPA stated that it proposed indicators that assess hospital deliveries to society.

The CBTU said it also asked for the maximum bonus and that the directors’ extra salary program “has been outstanding success in improving the results of state-owned companies, so much so that it is maintained and nominated.”

The EBC only stated “that it only follows the provisions of the Ministry of Economy”. Imbel, INB and Ebserh said they are still evaluating whether to apply for the program.

The other companies did not respond to questions in the report.