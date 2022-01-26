Bolsonaro says PEC will allow president and governors to zero taxes on fuel and energy

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Tuesday that the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) being prepared by the government will allow federal and state executives to reduce or even zero taxes on fuel, electricity and cooking gas.

“The PEC authorizes the President of the Republic and governors, if they wish, to reduce or zero taxes on fuel (diesel, gasoline and alcohol), as well as electricity and cooking gas (the latter has already been zeroed by us since the beginning of 2021),” he said in a Twitter post.

Last week, Bolsonaro had said that he was negotiating with Congress a PEC that could reduce the PIS-Cofins levied on fuels.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Since the press published it there, we publicize it correctly. We have a proposal for an amendment to the Constitution that is already being negotiated with the Chamber and the Senate so that we can reduce it here – or rather, we may have the possibility of practically zeroing fuel taxes, the PIS-Cofins”, he said.

“It’s a possibility to get that there to give a relief”, he amended, in his traditional Thursday live.

The president had already said that the proposal should be presented to Congress at the return of the parliamentary recess, scheduled to take place next week.

With this Tuesday’s post, the government is expected to send a proposal to the Legislature to change the tax regime for fuels – and also for electricity and cooking gas – broader than what it had initially announced.

The PIS-Cofins that Bolsonaro said he wants to zero in on fuel, for example, are social contributions within the sphere of competence of the Union, which are intended to finance social security.

However, the state tax levied on gasoline and diesel is the ICMS, which the president has already called the “villain” of high fuel prices and tried a way to change their taxation through a proposal sent to Congress.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Petrobras follows a rule that takes into account the variation of the exchange rate and international oil prices in the formation of prices in the country.

The initiative announced by Bolsonaro should take place in an election year, when parliamentarians are traditionally averse to making major structural reforms that could impact the cash of the respective states where they were elected and must run for elective positions.

related