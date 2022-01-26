Boric, president-elect of Chile: ‘I hope to work alongside Lula’

Chilean president-elect Gabriel Boric said he wants to “work alongside” Lula (PT), if PT confirms his favoritism and wins the October elections.

Last month, Boric, who spearheaded the Apruebo Dignidad alliance, defeated far-right candidate José Antonio Kast. The 35-year-old leftist will take office on March 11.

“I hope to work alongside Luis Arce in Bolivia, Lula if he wins the elections in Brazil, Gustavo Petro, whose experience is consolidated in Colombia. I think it can be an interesting axis”, declared Boric in an interview with BBC News published on Sunday 23.

Last week, Boric announced the composition of his ministerial team, made up of a majority of women and an economist linked to Chilean socialists. In all, of the 24 seats available, 14 will be led by women. The president-elect also integrated absent center-left parties in the coalition that brought him to power. The main alliance with outsiders took place at the Ministry of Finance, which will be with Mario Marcel, a member of the Socialist Party.

Another highlight in the appointment of Boric’s team was in charge of Maya Fernanda Allende, granddaughter of former president Salvador Allende, deposed by the coup of Augusto Pinochet. She is a member of the Socialist Party and will lead Defense.

“The fact that we have achieved this is due to the struggle of thousands of women who, for a long time, pushed the barriers of what was considered possible, and now with the latest feminist wave even more”, said Boric in the interview about the formation of his Ministry.

He also stated that his group represents “a generational energy of transformation that has learned along the way to value the history that constitutes us”.

“We represent fresh air, youth, novelty, but with an awareness of the historical chain of processes. We also represent (the idea of) that the status quo, or conservatism, is the worst thing that can happen to Chile right now. At a time when the world is changing rapidly, Chile also needs to change and adapt. We represent the strength of an era.”