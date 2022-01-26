Boris Johnson says he won’t resign for alleged parties during lockdown | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would not step down after a series of alleged parties at his office and official residence during the Covid-19 lockdown, but agreed that ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament must resign.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Johnson was accused by opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer of changing his story regarding the meetings and when asked if he would resign now, Johnson denied it.

Known as Partygate – in reference to the Watergate affair that overthrew US President Richard Nixon in 1974 – the scandal infuriates Britons to such an extent that only 27% defend the premier’s stay in office, according to a poll carried out by YouGov for Sky. News.

Johnson’s top adviser, Martin Reynolds, in May 2020 sent an email to 100 Downing Street employees, inviting them to enjoy the good weather at a meeting in the garden of the official government residence.

“Please join us at 6pm and bring your own drink,” Reynolds said in his message, carried by ITV News.

At the time, visits were prohibited and the largest gathering was limited to two people outdoors, albeit at a distance of two meters.

Five days earlier, the couple participated in another meeting, with cheeses and wines, in the garden of the residence and in the company of other employees, as shown in a photo recently published by the newspaper “The Guardian”.

The scandals make the prime minister lose support among his co-religionists, according to g1 columnist Sandra Cohen.