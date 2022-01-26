Brazil drops two positions in ranking that evaluates corruption

posted on 1/25/2022 1:23 PM / updated on 1/25/2022 1:24 PM



(credit: Edu Andrade/Ascom/ME)

Brazil has dropped two positions in the world ranking of corruption, according to the Transparency International survey released this Tuesday (25/1). The country’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is currently 96th among 180 analyzed locations; in 2020, it was in the 94th position. The better the position, the less the country is considered corrupt.

One of the targets of the institution in the complaints made on the subject is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to National Transparency, the anti-democratic speeches and the form of relationship between the federal government and Congress through the secret budget contribute to the scenario of stagnation in which Brazil finds itself.

The global average was 43 points, but Brazil obtained 38 points, the third worst score in the list. At the same time, the score remained the same as it was two years ago.

Transparency International assesses that the Brazilian country is “stagnating at a very bad level in relation to the perception of corruption in the public sector”. In addition, the actions of the federal government, the National Congress and the Judiciary “led to setbacks in the country’s legal and institutional anti-corruption framework.”

“Brazil is experiencing a rapid deterioration of the democratic environment and unprecedented dismantling of its ability to fight corruption. These are legal and institutional frameworks that the country took decades to build. This has even more serious consequences as it occurs amid the pandemic of covid-19, when transparency and control of public resources should be prioritized to guarantee their good use in the face of humanitarian tragedy”, conjectured Bruno Brandão, executive director of Transparency International in Brazil.

One of the risks pointed out by the entity regarding this result is the damage caused to human rights within the country. Brandão recalled that 17 defenders of this segment were murdered in Brazil last year.

In the report, the highest scores are from Denmark, Finland and New Zealand (with 88 points). Next are Norway, Singapore and Sweden (all with 85 points). The worst were Venezuela (14 points), Somalia, Syria (13 points each) and South Sudan (11 points). Among the countries of the so-called G20 — a group formed by the main economies in the world, in which Brazil is a part — the average was 66 points.

The survey is based on 13 surveys and expert assessments that address the perception of corruption in the public sector. Produced by internationally recognized institutions, the study is the result of the analysis of this material.