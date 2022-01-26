Brazil falls in world ranking of perception of corruption and occupies 96th place

Brazil dropped two positions in the world ranking of perception of corruption, calculated by the institution Transparency International, and went on to occupy the 96th place, the third worst position in its historical series. The research was released on Tuesday by the institution.

The Corruption Perception Index is based on data analysis, research and expert assessments. It has been developed since 1995, but had a methodological standardization in 2012 that allowed a historical comparison to be drawn each year.

Brazil achieved 38 points, on a scale from 0 to 100. This performance places the country below the global average, which is 43 points, and below the regional average for Latin America and the Caribbean (41 points). It is also lower than the BRICS score (group of countries formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which was 39 points, and lower than the average of the G-20, the group formed by the 19 largest economies in the world the European Union, which had 54 points.

From a global point of view, the ranking of perceptions of corruption is led by Denmark and Finland, tied for first place with 88 points. This means that the perception of this type of illicit in the public administration of these countries is very low.

In the report that released the data, Transparency International says that the increase in corruption directly causes an increase in human rights violations and a weakening of democracy in the affected country. “Corruption makes human rights violations possible, opening a perverse and unbridled spiral. As rights and freedoms erode, democracy declines, giving way to authoritarianism, which in turn enables greater levels of corruption,” the report says.

The score obtained by Brazil in 2021, of 38 points, was the same as last year, but the drop in two positions occurred because other countries had an improvement in the index. The best score achieved by the country was in 2012 and 2014, with 43 points, in which Brazil occupied the 69th place in the ranking. In 2019, the first year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil dropped to the 106th position in the ranking, its worst achievement in the historical series.