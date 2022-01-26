Brazil has 489 deaths in 24 hours, the highest number in 74 days

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 489 deaths due to covid-19. The number was the highest since November 12, when 612 deaths were recorded, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The country also recorded a moving average of deaths above 300 for the second day in a row. The index today stood at 332 — the highest since last October 31, when the country recorded 311.

It is worth remembering that the index calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days and is considered the most suitable information to analyze the pandemic.

The states of Acre, Goiás and Roraima did not register deaths from yesterday to today, according to the secretariats.

In all, in the last 24 hours, almost 199.126 thousand new cases of infection with the coronavirus were also known. The diagnostic moving average has been up since December 29 and today stood at 159,789.

The index points to an acceleration of 203% in Brazil as a whole. Only Piauí, between the states and the Federal District, shows a downward trend.

In total, Brazil has already had 24,334,072 reported cases of the disease from tests and 623,901 deaths from covid-19.

Regarding the variation of deaths in the last 14 days, 21 states and the Federal District showed an upward trend. Three registered stability and two others are in decline.

Only the Northeast region showed stability, with 15%. The others indicated an upward trend: Central-West with 86%, Southeast with 71%, South with 66% and North with 42%.

To calculate the variance, the average of the last seven days is compared with the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (175%)

Minas Gerais: high (138%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (121%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Pernambuco: stability (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (471%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (88%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (340%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (338%)

Santa Catarina: high (215%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today (25), the Ministry of Health reported that 183,722 cases of covid-19 were reported in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of infected has risen to 24,311,317.

According to the body’s numbers, 487 new deaths caused by the disease were also reported in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 623,843 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,926,277 recovered cases of covid-19 in the country so far, with another 1,761,197 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.