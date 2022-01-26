Brazil has a new increase in the occupation of ICU beds for Covid, indicates Fiocruz | coronavirus

Brazil recorded an increase in occupancy rates of ICU beds for patients with Covid-19 in 11 states and the Federal District, Fiocruz reported in a bulletin released this Wednesday (26).

The biggest increase in occupancy in percentage points was in DF, which also recorded the worst occupancy rate: 98%. Last week, the index was 74%. The growth was equal to that of Amapá, which saw an increase from 45% to 69% in occupied intensive beds.

With the addition of beds, Maranhão, Mato Grosso and Pernambuco registered a decrease in occupations; Pernambuco, however, remains in the critical alert zone, with 81% of beds occupied.

In all, 6 states and the DF have a “critical” alert regarding the level of bed occupancy. Another 12 states were in the intermediate alert zone, and only 8 did not enter the alert zone.

States with critical occupancy in ICU beds:

Federal District (98% occupancy)

Rio Grande do Norte (83% occupancy)

Goiás and Piauí (82% occupancy)

Pernambuco (81% occupancy)

Espírito Santo and Mato Grosso do Sul (80% occupancy)

Espírito Santo, Goiás and Pernambuco already had a critical alert in the occupation of beds last week.

States with intermediate alert level in the occupation of ICU beds:

Mato Grosso (78% occupancy)

Tocantins (77% occupancy)

Pará (76% occupancy)

Amazonas and Ceará (75% occupancy)

Roraima (70% occupancy)

Amapá (69% occupancy)

Bahia (67% occupancy)

São Paulo (66% occupancy)

Rondônia (65% occupancy)

Rio de Janeiro (62% occupancy)

Paraná (61% occupancy)

Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Pará, Roraima and Tocantins were already on intermediate alert last week. Mato Grosso left the critical alert zone, falling into the intermediate alert zone.

Among the 25 capitals with published occupancy rates, 9 are in the critical alert zone:

Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia: 98%

Belo Horizonte: 95%

Stronghold: 93%

Porto Velho, Cuiabá and Natal (estimated): 89%

Macapa: 82%

Rio Branco: 80%

The other 14 capitals with published data are in the intermediate alert zone:

Teresina (estimated) and Campo Grande: 79%

Win: 77%

Manaus and Goiania: 75%

São Paulo and Curitiba: 71%

Boa Vista: 70%

Palmas and Florianopolis: 69%

Salvador: 67%

Maceio: 65%

Saint Louis: 64%

Porto Alegre: 60%

Situation is ‘clearly getting worse’, say researchers

When releasing the data, researchers at the observatory pointed out that the pandemic situation in the country is “clearly getting worse, although the advance of vaccination helps to draw a different picture from that of other more critical moments of the pandemic”.

“It cannot be ignored that the situation is getting worse, although it is clear that the scenario with vaccination is very different from that observed in earlier, more critical moments of the pandemic, in which there were many more beds”, point out the scientists.

They pointed out that because the omicron variant is quite transmissible, even if there is a smaller proportion of severe cases – thanks to the vaccine – if many people become infected, the number who end up needing an ICU bed also grows.

In addition, there is still a part of the population that did not receive the booster dose and, also, did not receive any vaccine dose. Brazil currently has 69% of the population with two doses (or a single dose) of vaccine.

“In the middle of summer, records of agglomerations, negligence with the use of good quality masks, as well as disrespect for the need for adequate isolation for an adequate time in the occurrence or suspected occurrence of the infection are common”, say the researchers.

What we should know about PFF2/N95 masks