Brazil has almost 200 thousand cases of Covid in 24 hours, the third highest number of the pandemic – 01/25/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil recorded 199,126 cases of Covid in 24 hours, this Tuesday (25), the third highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. The two worst days were in the last week, on Wednesday (19), with 205,310, and on Saturday (22), with 202,466.

The moving average of cases, for the 8th day, broke a record. Now, the country records 159,789 infected people a day. In all, there were 24,334,072 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also recorded, in 24 hours, 489 deaths. For the second day in a row, the moving average of deaths was more than 300 deaths per day, reaching the level of 332. The last time the average was like this was on October 31, 2021, when it was 311.

With the updated data, the country reached 623,901 lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between leaf, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and publish the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the State Health Departments.

Last week, the consortium of press vehicles updated the Brazilian population numbers used to calculate the percentage of people vaccinated in the country. Now, the data used are the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) projection for 2022. All numbers are now calculated according to these values, including last year’s. Therefore, the percentages of people vaccinated may differ from the previously published figures.​

This Monday (24th), it was the first time that the consortium registers the doses of vaccines applied to children.

Brazil registered 954,904 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Tuesday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 202,014 first doses, 140,690 second doses, and 1,417 single doses. 610,783 booster shots were also recorded.

In all, 163,389,955 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 143,531,699 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizer. Added to the single doses of Janssen’s Covid vaccine, there are already 148,559,842 people with both doses or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

Thus, the country already has 76.06% of the population with the 1st dose and 69.15% of Brazilians with both doses or with one dose of the Janssen vaccine. Considering only the adult population, the values ​​are, respectively, 101% and 91.83%​​.

The population aged 5 to 11 years partially immunized (with only the first dose of vaccine received) is 2.80%.

​Even those who received both doses or one dose of the Janssen vaccine should maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, say experts.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles occurred in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, which threatened to withhold data, delayed newsletters about the disease and took information from the air, with the interruption of the disclosure of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government has released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​