Ministers Carlos França (Foreign Affairs), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Paulo Guedes (Economy) talk about the approval of the invitation by the OECD| Photo: Edu Andrade/Ascom/ME

The Council of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approved this Tuesday (25), in Paris, an invitation for Brazil to start negotiations to join the institution. Another five countries were also contemplated: Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania.

“Prior to any invitation to join the organization as members, changes in legislation, policy and practices adopted from candidate countries will be required to bring them in line with OECD standards and best practices, thus serving as a powerful catalyst for reform,” said the institution, about the opening of negotiations.

The OECD includes 38 countries and is called the “club of the rich” because it is mostly formed by nations with developed economies. The forecast is that the effective adhesion of Brazil will occur in a period of three to five years. “ This accession process to the OECD is the recognition that we are a great country. We were already a great emerging power in the BRICS, we were in the G20, but this dimension was missing, which we had been chasing for a long time,” said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who spoke about the approval of the invitation at a press conference next door. ministers Carlos França, of Foreign Affairs, and Ciro Nogueira, of the Civil House.