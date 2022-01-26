Brazilian Embassy in the US says Olavo de Carvalho ‘led the conversion of thousands to the faith’

The Embassy of Brazil in the United States published, this Tuesday 25, a “note of condolence” for the death of the self-proclaimed philosopher Olavo de Carvalho, a Bolsonarist guru.

Among its “countless contributions”, the Jair Bolsonaro government agency lists the action of “inspire and influence tens of thousands of students and readers – including leading many to convert to the faith”.

According to the embassy, ​​Olavo was “admired by prominent intellectuals” and “provided oxygen to Brazilian public discourse”.

This Tuesday, Bolsonaro decreed one-day official mourning for the death of Olavo, who, like the former captain, accumulated denialist practices in the pandemic, such as his defense of ineffective medicines, his attacks on measures to control the spread of Covid and his irony. about the severity of the disease.

Daughter of Olavo, Heloísa de Carvalho says that her father died as a result of the coronavirus. “Olavo died of Covid, there’s no way I can feel great sadness for his death, but I’m not happy either. Being honest with myself and my feelings,” she wrote on social media.

In turn, the self-proclaimed philosopher’s private doctor, Ahmed Youssif El Tassa, denies that the death was caused by Covid. He states that the writer died of acute respiratory failure caused by pulmonary emphysema associated with congestive heart failure, bacterial pneumonia and a generalized infection.

Olavo was investigated in Brazil, suspected of encouraging ‘civil disobedience’. After a period in São Paulo, he left the country “the French” when he learned that he would be summoned by the Federal Police.