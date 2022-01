In less than 24 hours, around 8,500 requests for the return of “forgotten” money were made, according to the BC.| Photo: Antônio More/Arquivo/Gazeta do Povo

The Central Bank’s (BC) System of Receivables (SVR), which allows the consultation of “forgotten” money in banks, made it possible to redeem R$ 900 thousand in less than 24 hours on the air. There were 8,500 requests to return “forgotten” money. Brazilians who managed to complete the request will receive the funds via Pix within 12 business days.

The system showed instability this Tuesday (25) due to the high number of accesses. With this, the BC temporarily suspended access to the SVR and informed that the consultation should be resumed “as soon as possible”. “These demands represent a small first step towards the potential of R$ 3.9 billion and 28 million in CPF and CNPJ in this first phase”, said the municipality in a note.

The BC estimates that individuals and companies have a total of R$ 8 billion to be received. At this first moment, the expectation is that almost R$ 4 billion will be returned, for reasons such as: closed checking or savings accounts that were left with available balance, fees unduly charged, capital quotas and leftovers from credit unions and amounts not sought, referring to to finalized consortium groups. While the site was live, 79,000 people managed to consult the SVR.