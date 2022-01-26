By 2030, 68% of Brazilians may be overweight

The year 2030 seems to be far away, but a projection with alarming data shows how Brazilians could be in eight years: the prevalence of overweight could reach 68%, that is, seven out of 10 people, and that of obesity to 26%, or one in four.

The data collected are from the study The Obesity Epidemic and NCDs – Causes, costs and burden in the SUS, carried out by a team made up of 17 researchers from several universities in Brazil and one in Chile.



The study, which was funded by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), shows that, in Brazil, the prevalence of overweight increased from 42.6% in 2006 to 55.4% in 2019. Obesity has jumped from 11.8% to 20.3% in the same period.

The data reveal that the associated risk of several Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases (NCDs) is the most worrying and can lead to impactful consequences for the Unified Health System (SUS). Excessive accumulation of body fat is associated with an increased risk of more than 30 NCDs, to a greater or lesser extent.

NCDs are caused by several risk factors, can remain hidden for a long time and affect people for many years, which can result in functional disabilities. Cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, neoplasms (cancers) and diabetes mellitus are examples of NCDs.

In the opinion of the study coordinator, professor and researcher at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), Leandro Rezende, population causes may be the reason to encourage the control of overweight and obesity.



“Overweight and obesity are increasing in the world not because of individual causes, the population causes of obesity that are changing. We define as a population cause a set of changes, especially in the food system that took place from the 1970s, 1980s and that notably from changes in legislation, changes in agricultural laws, changes in legislation regarding the marketing and processing of foods. These are the issues that have been changing and that have turned the problem of overweight and obesity into an epidemic.”

The causes of overweight and obesity must be tackled at the population level rather than at the individual level, so that more assertive prevention strategies can be thought of, the professor stressed.

“Continue to focus on the problem of overweight and obesity, as well as other risk factors, such as smoking. We look at smoking as a population phenomenon and propose prevention strategies. We managed to go from a prevalence of 30%, 40% of smokers in Brazil to less than 10% today. Notably because of the public policies that were made to combat smoking as a population phenomenon and not as an individual choice. [como falta de vontade das pessoas pararem de fumar]”.

Public policy

One of the strategies suggested in the study is the adoption of public policies and actions aimed at reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods. The taxation of these types of food, clearer and simpler nutritional information on the label, restrictions on marketing and advertising of these products are examples of these actions in the social and collective spheres.

One example is the Healthy Tribute campaign, which aims to increase the tax on sugary drinks to discourage consumption, while at the same time bringing positive impacts to the economy.

In the Strategic Action Plan to combat NCDs in Brazil (2021-2030), the Ministry of Health set the goal of halting the growth of obesity in adults in the country by 2030.

Cost and overhead in SUS

Being overweight and obese is not only expensive for the health of the individual, but also for the collective health. The cost and burden for the SUS also increased: in 2019 alone, direct spending on NCDs in the country reached R$ 6.8 billion. The study group of researchers estimated that 22% of this amount (R$ 1.5 billion) can be attributed to overweight and obesity, with slightly higher costs in women (R$ 762 million) than in men ( BRL 730 million).

The survey showed that, in addition to costs, there were 128.71 thousand deaths, 495.99 thousand hospitalizations and 31.72 million outpatient procedures performed by the SUS, attributable to overweight and obesity.



Food Guide

In the researchers’ view, the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population is also one of the strategies for implementing the guideline for promoting adequate and healthy food that is part of the National Food and Nutrition Policy (PNAN).

Food guides contribute to improving food and nutrition patterns and promoting the health of populations, as eating habits and health conditions change over time.

recommendations

» Food base: food in natura or minimally processed, varied and predominantly of plant origin; » Use oils, fats, salt and sugar in small amounts when seasoning and cooking; » Limit the consumption of processed foods (preserves, jams, cheeses, breads); » Avoid consumption of ultra-processed foods; » Eat regularly and carefully; » Shopping at fairs and markets that offer a variety of foods in natura and minimally processed; » Develop, exercise and share culinary skills, mainly with children and young people; » Plan meals: from the purchase and organization of food to the definition of the menu and the division of household tasks related to the preparation of meals; » Prefer to eat, when away from home, in places that serve fresh meals (restaurants with homemade food or by the kilo); » Be critical about food advertising, which has the sole objective of increasing product sales.

Editing: Maria Claudia

