Cachaaria mineira has revenues of almost R$ 7 million in 2021 – Economy

The store has more than two thousand labels of artisanal cachaas in its catalog (photo: Publicity / National Cachaaria) The largest online cachaas store in the world ended 2021 with more than BRL 6.5 million in revenue. Originating in Minas Gerais, Cachaaria Nacional has been on the market for 12 years and has seen growth even greater during the pandemic. From 2019 to 2021, revenue increased by 70%.

According to Rafael Arajo, owner of the store, the sale over the internet helped to expand the knowledge of the drink. “E-commerce made people get to know new cachaça producers better and the different labels available on the market, since many thought that the only available options were the industrialized ones that are often seen in stores and convenience stores”, he says. .

In 2019, the pre-pandemic year, the cachaaria’s revenue was R$ 4,860 million. In 2021, there was a jump to R$ 6,500 million. The difference is attributed to the crisis caused by the coronavirus in 2020, which made consumers buy more online and also drink more alcohol.

“Cachaa has gained a lot of space in recent years because people are looking to learn more about this versatile and tasty drink that carries the DNA of our country,” says Rafael.

The store has more than 2,000 artisanal cachaas labels in its catalog and had 1,322,139 visitors last year, more than in 2019, when the number reached 1,166,254 visitors.

According to the Cachaa Yearbook 2021, made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), the number of establishments producing cachaa and brandy registered with the Ministry grew 4.14% in the last year.

Minas Gerais leads the ranking with 397 registered locations. Then are the states of So Paulo (128), Esprito Santo (67), Rio de Janeiro (64) and Santa Catarina in 5th place, with 47 registered producers.

The study also revealed the number of product brands classified as Cachaa and Sugarcane spirits registered with the Ministry. In 2020 there were 5,523, while 2019, there were 4,705 records.

The expectation of Cachaaria Nacional for 2022 to exceed the billing of 2020, when there was a large increase in sales caused by the pandemic. The calculated scenario is BRL 7,100 million in profit.

“My objective, through the store, is to show the importance of cachaas in the history of our country and how this drink, which ends up being the target of prejudice on the part of some people, has quality and does not lack anything in comparison with imported drinks”, he concludes. Rafael Arajo.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.