Call of Duty could be an Xbox exclusive after the next three games

After Microsoft announced its plans to buy Activision Blizzard for the Xbox, gamers and analysts have been wondering whether the hugely popular cross-platform shooter Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive. According to a new Bloomberg report, we finally have our answer: the next three Call of Duty games will be released on PlayStation, but the franchise’s future is hazy beyond that.

According to the report, four people with knowledge of Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition deal (speaking anonymously, as they were not authorized to speak to the press) stated that before the deal was announced, Activision Blizzard had plans to throw the next three games of the mythical Call of Duty saga on PlayStation. This includes a new Modern Warfare title due for release in 2022, another Call of Duty title currently being developed by Treyarch, and a new version of the free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone.

That is, the confirmed games for the Playstation are: COD2022, COD2023 and Warzone 2 (in 2023). In 2024, the agreements with Sony will be over and Microsoft will be able to make the franchise exclusive or suspend the marketing and post-launch exclusive content agreements.

This news follows recent comments made by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, in which he announced Microsoft’s intention to honor existing Call of Duty contracts. “I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements in the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”, Spencer said. “Sony is an important part of our industry and we value our relationship.”

Besides thiss “existing Call of Duty agreements”, it’s unclear whether future titles in the franchise will release on PlayStation or not. For one, the majority of Call of Duty players are on PlayStation, which means Microsoft would likely leave a lot of money on the table if they made Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles. On the other hand, the fact that Call of Duty is an Xbox exclusive would likely lead many gamers who had no plans to buy an Xbox to consider buying one, bringing more players into the Xbox ecosystem.

Microsoft expects the acquisition to be finalized by the middle of next year, so ultimately we won’t know for sure what Microsoft plans to do until the deal is done and shares its decision publicly. We’ll also likely find out if Microsoft plans to stop annual Call of Duty releases once the purchase goes into effect.