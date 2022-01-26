Caribbean! Tickets to Aruba or Curaçao from R$2,319 from Rio de Janeiro and more cities

Two Caribbean gems full of beautiful beaches, with perfect settings for relaxing days! We found tickets from Rio de Janeiro to Aruba or Curaçao from R$ 2,319 round trip with taxes included, with travel dates until December! There are also options departing from other cities, such as Vitória, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, from R$3,143. See all the links at the end of the post!

The flights are with Copa Airlines and the lowest fares do not include checked baggage allowance – which is not a problem for a beach destination. But those who prefer can choose tickets that already include the dispatch.

Both Aruba and Curaçao are accepting Brazilian tourists upon presentation of RT-PCR or antigen tests. Check out all the rules for entering the two islands in our special post about countries open to Brazilians.

Aruba and Curacao

Aruba and Curaçao are the most popular destinations among the ABC Islands (which also include Bonaire); therefore, a very common practice is to split the stay between the two countries, partly in Aruba, partly in Curaçao. A 30-minute flight is enough to go from one capital to another and enjoy the great beaches of not just one, but both countries. Find out more in our free Aruba and Curaçao guides.