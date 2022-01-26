Casemiro compares Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid and the national team and gives ‘warning’ about the ace’s evolution: ‘We can’t forget’

In a press conference, Casemiro stated that he bets on Vini Jr’s evolution in the national team, as well as he followed closely at Real Madrid

Partner of Vinicius Jr at the Real Madrid, casemiro believes that the striker will still grow in Brazilian Team, as he has also stood out for the Spanish club this season.

In a press conference held this Tuesday (25), the steering wheel compared the adaptation that Vini Jr had when he arrived in Spain with the one he is having now with the hopscotch and called attention to the age of the young calf Flamengo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

”It’s a period of adaptation, of course today you talk about Vinicius at Real Madrid and he is being very important. This year I already said that he had this change, not having played well and having won games for us, even though he didn’t play well. This is the most important factor for the player, even without being well it is important for the game”

”When it comes to Real, he is being exceptional, especially when I see him every day. You are being exceptional. It’s a privilege. I saw it growing in the club, it arrived with a very large dimension. It’s normal. In the selection is another style of play, the competition is different and great. Every place is a story. He’s 21, we can’t forget. It is in the process of growing and will continue”, he concluded.

already classified for world Cup, the selection faces the Ecuador, this Thursday (27), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the qualifiers. Then face the Paraguay, on Tuesday (1), at 21:30 (Brasília time).