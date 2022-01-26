Casemiro regrets the absence of the public and talks about Renan Lodi

Atlético de Madrid’s left-back was not called up by coach Tite because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19 with both doses.

This Tuesday afternoon (25), the steering wheel casemiroReal Madrid and Brazilian Team, gave an interview in Ecuador, where Brazil will face the local team this Thursday (27), at 6 pm (Brasilia time), for the 15th round of the South American Qualifiers. The player regretted the absence of fans at the stadium, due to Covid-19.

“One of the most beautiful things about football is the audience. Of course it’s very cool. But regardless of football, of anything, health first. I listen to specialists in their fields, people who worked, who studied for this, and I hear that the vaccine is important, that the virus has not gone away, it is still there and it is important to speak up, take care”declared Casemiro.

When asked, the steering wheel changed the subject about Renan Lodi, who was not called up after not being vaccinated against Covid-19: “If Renan Lodi didn’t take it, I don’t know why, I even saw on the news that he took the first dose, he didn’t have time to take the second. I listen to specialists and doctors, everyone has their opinion, but mine is health first”.

Brazilian team will have different coaching staff against Ecuador

Physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian, performance analyst Raony Tadeu, technical assistant César Sampaio and technical coordinator Juninho Paulista are contaminated with Covid-19. In their place, André Jardine, coach of the Brazilian under-20 team, Dudu Bressane, analyst, and Marcos Seixas, physical trainer, were summoned.