Cases of Omicron underlining increase and worry WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for priority in investigations of Ômicron subline (BA.2) after an increase in the number of cases identified in several countries. The objective is to find out if it escapes vaccines and if it is more contagious.

“The BA.2 lineage, which differs from BA.1 in some of the mutations, including the spike protein, is increasing in many countries. Investigations into the characteristics of BA.2, including immune escape properties and virulence, should be prioritized independently (and in comparison with) BA.1.”, highlighted the WHO.

Credit: BlackJack3D/istockWHO calls for priority in Ômicron subline investigations

BA.2 has now spread to at least 40 countries, according to surveillance by the UK health agency. There are cases, for example, Germany, Sweden, Philippines, France, Norway and India.

In Denmark, it already accounts for 65% of new cases of covid-19. In Brazil, underlining has not yet been identified.

Credit: VV Shots/istockIn Denmark, the Ômicron underlining already represents 65% of new cases of covid-19

Given the speed with which it is outperforming other subvariants of Ômicron, BA.2 is raising fears that it is a more transmissible strain, but studies still need to be done.

According to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) incident director Meera Chand, the subline has 32 mutations in common with BA.1 (Omicron original), but it also has 28 other mutations.

“It’s in the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it’s to be expected that we’ll continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic progresses,” Chand said.