Chamber apologizes for ‘enjoying’ the death of ‘Dr. Olavo’, but Eduardo Bolsonaro will take the case forward

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Chamber apologizes for ‘enjoying’ the death of ‘Dr. Olavo’, but Eduardo Bolsonaro will take the case forward 7 Views

The Chamber of Deputies’ Twitter profile apologized for “liking” a post about the death of Bolsonarista guru Olavo de Carvalho. The publication is authored by the RealMorte profile and said: “Olavo de Carvalho, Check”. Even with the admission of the House, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) said he would take the episode forward.

“I now found out that the profile of the Chamber of Deputies liked a post mocking the death of Prof. Olaf. At the moment I am taking administrative measures to investigate the case”, wrote the son of the President of the Republic.

Shortly before, the Communications team of the Chamber released a note to “apologize for the administrative error on the official Twitter account”.

“While following the news of the death of Dr Olavo de Carvalho, there was a mistaken interaction”, the message also says. “Detected at 8:11 am, the error was immediately corrected. We reiterate our feelings to the family and sincere apologies, not only out of humanitarian empathy, but especially respectful to Dr. Olavo de Carvalho”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazil breaks 8th consecutive record in the moving average of known cases of Covid in 24 hours, with 159,700; death rate is higher since October | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (25) 199,126 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved