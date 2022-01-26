Chamber apologizes for ‘enjoying’ the death of ‘Dr. Olavo’, but Eduardo Bolsonaro will take the case forward

The Chamber of Deputies’ Twitter profile apologized for “liking” a post about the death of Bolsonarista guru Olavo de Carvalho. The publication is authored by the RealMorte profile and said: “Olavo de Carvalho, Check”. Even with the admission of the House, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) said he would take the episode forward.

“I now found out that the profile of the Chamber of Deputies liked a post mocking the death of Prof. Olaf. At the moment I am taking administrative measures to investigate the case”, wrote the son of the President of the Republic.

Shortly before, the Communications team of the Chamber released a note to “apologize for the administrative error on the official Twitter account”.

“While following the news of the death of Dr Olavo de Carvalho, there was a mistaken interaction”, the message also says. “Detected at 8:11 am, the error was immediately corrected. We reiterate our feelings to the family and sincere apologies, not only out of humanitarian empathy, but especially respectful to Dr. Olavo de Carvalho”.