Chamber likes publication mocking death of Olavo and Eduardo Bolsonaro asks for investigation

The profile of the Chamber of Deputies on Twitter apologized this Tuesday (25/1) for ‘liking’ a post on the page entitled “Death” that features a photo of a skull on the profile, mocking the death of writer Olavo de Carvalho, 74 years old, who was admitted to a hospital in the United States.

The post liked by the Chamber’s profile read: “Olavo de Carvalho. Check”. Minutes later, the Casa Communications team characterized the slip as an “administrative error”.

“The Communications team of the Chamber goes public to apologize for the administrative error on the official twitter account. When following the news of the death of Dr Olavo de Carvalho, there was a mistaken interaction. Detected at 8:11 am, the error was immediately corrected. We reiterate our feelings to the family and sincere apologies, not only as humanitarian empathy, but especially respectful to Dr. Olavo de Carvalho. We reaffirm our mission as an institutional, representative, plural and public interest vehicle. .

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) said he will take steps to investigate what happened.

“I just found out that the profile of @camaradeputados liked a post mocking the death of Prof. Olavo. At the moment I am taking administrative measures to investigate the case”, he wrote on social media.

I have now learned that the profile of @camaradeputados liked a post mocking the death of Prof. Olaf. I am currently taking administrative steps to investigate the case. pic.twitter.com/qEpQvveWsU — Eduardo Bolsonaro???????? (@BolsonaroSP) January 25, 2022

Parliamentarians, friends and family sympathized with the guru’s death.