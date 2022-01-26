Check out 4 situations that can dirty your name in the square

Currently, a large part of the Brazilian population has restrictions on the CPF. This is largely due to the economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. In this scenario, many people have lost their main source of income, so they are no longer able to pay their debts.

Having outstanding debts is the main reason that takes the name to be negative. However, restrictions on the CPF can arise in several ways, such as a bad check, lawsuits and even the bankruptcy of a business can tarnish a person’s name.

That said, check out throughout the article, everything you need to know about a negative name, including how to avoid this situation and avoid future inconvenience.

4 Situations That Can Negative Your Name

As previously stated, financial disputes arising from the non-payment of a contracted service or product is the main reason why a name can get dirty. However, know that this condition can unfold in different ways, check out:

Credit cards: it is common for many people to use their credit card in the wrong way, such as seeing the tool as an extension of their salary. In this way, the individual cannot afford the amount of the bills and the high interest that is natural in the situation, so his name goes into denial;

it is common for many people to use their credit card in the wrong way, such as seeing the tool as an extension of their salary. In this way, the individual cannot afford the amount of the bills and the high interest that is natural in the situation, so his name goes into denial; Bottomless checks: this unfolds when a person signs a check as payment for a service or product, without having money in an account to cash the amount. In this scenario, the person is usually notified by the bank twice, if after that the problem is not resolved, the so-called bad check will be declared, negating the person.

this unfolds when a person signs a check as payment for a service or product, without having money in an account to cash the amount. In this scenario, the person is usually notified by the bank twice, if after that the problem is not resolved, the so-called bad check will be declared, negating the person. Overdue debt: not paying routine bills such as rent, water and electricity, can also tarnish the name, despite being essential services. Because of this, it is important to separate a part of the budget, so as not to delay your monthly debts;

not paying routine bills such as rent, water and electricity, can also tarnish the name, despite being essential services. Because of this, it is important to separate a part of the budget, so as not to delay your monthly debts; Judicial actions: sometimes, the creditor sees as the only solution to go to court to receive the due amounts. This occurs when an agreement between the parties (company and individual) is not possible. Such actions in the judiciary can negate the individual’s name.

How to clear the name in the square?

There are a number of attitudes that can avoid the CPF denial, as well as clearing the name, if this is your case. In view of this, check out some tips that can avoid such inconvenience, and get rid of credit restrictions.

Keep your accounts up to date;

Renegotiate your outstanding debts;

Avoid unnecessary expenses, it is important to discern what is essential or not, for good financial management;

Value for a good score with Serasa and other bodies, this considerably improves your reputation in the credit market;

Check your CPF.

This last point deserves to be highlighted, given that many negative people do not even know they are in this situation, so they are surprised by hiring financial services. This is a problem, because having restrictions on the CPF can be a big problem at a time when you may need it most.

How to check the CPF?

To find out if your name is dirty, as well as to get details about the situation there are at least three channels where this can be done. The first and best known is the Serasa website, however, consultation is also possible through the SPC, Boa Vista Consumer and even on the Central Bank page.

Consultation at Serasa, in addition to being simple and fast, is free. Just inform your CPF and some other personal data, if you don’t have a registration yet. The platform informs you of what is being charged, as well as the possibilities for debt negotiation.