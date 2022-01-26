Child buys BRL 9,000 worth of furniture with mother’s cell phone in the US – News

Ayaansh Kumar, who turns 2 in March this year, lives with her parents in the state of New Jersey, in the United States. The child made headlines in recent days after accidentally making a purchase of $1,700 worth of furniture on his cell phone.

The mother, Madhu Kumar, chose items on an online shopping platform, but did not intend to buy all the items she placed in her virtual cart. Since his payment information was already saved, the son was able to complete the order and order all the products.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, it just clicked and all the payments were made,” Pramod Kumar, Ayaansh’s father, explained in an interview with the local newspaper News 12.

When the parents discovered the purchase the child had made, it was too late. Several boxes were already arriving at the family’s address.

Madhu and Pramod called the store to explain what had happened and they will be able to return all the pieces that are already in the residence and still receive a refund.

After the confusion, the two say they intend to remove credit card information from their cell phones and will use more passwords.