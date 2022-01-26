Chip implanted in retina makes old woman see again

Abhishek Pratap 37 seconds ago News Comments Off on Chip implanted in retina makes old woman see again 0 Views

Last Thursday (20), Moorfields Eye Hospital (United Kingdom) announced that a new chip inserted under the retina managed to make an 88-year-old patient see again. The elderly woman had age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disease that causes progressive damage to the macula, the most vital area of ​​the retina.

It works like this: the patient wears special camera glasses, which record the scene. Then artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms process this information and define the main object of the image, then the glasses project this image through the eye to the chip, which converts it into an electrical signal. The signal passes through the cells of the retina and reaches the brain, where it is interpreted as if it were a natural vision.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to the institute, the effects appear approximately six weeks after the chip is inserted. Patients then undergo a follow-up program to learn to cope with this new vision. In the last step, patients are already able to recognize words, for example.

The 88-year-old patient was the first to benefit from the implant. “Loss of sight in my left eye because of AMD has prevented me from doing things I love like gardening, bowling and painting. I am thrilled to be the first to receive this implant, excited at the prospect of enjoying my hobbies again and I hope many others will benefit from it as well,” he said in a statement released by Moorfields Eye Hospital itself.

“The device offers the hope of restoring vision to people suffering from vision loss due to AMD. The success of the operation and the evidence gathered through this clinical trial will provide the evidence to determine the true potential of this treatment,” said Mahi Muqit, surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital and researcher at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Source: Moorfields Eye Hospital

Did you like this article?

Enter your email address on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid-19: ES breaks new record and records more than 17 thousand cases in 24 hours

With the unprecedented level reached this afternoon, this month of January has already accumulated more …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved