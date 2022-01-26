Chip implanted in retina makes old woman see again

Last Thursday (20), Moorfields Eye Hospital (United Kingdom) announced that a new chip inserted under the retina managed to make an 88-year-old patient see again. The elderly woman had age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disease that causes progressive damage to the macula, the most vital area of ​​the retina.

It works like this: the patient wears special camera glasses, which record the scene. Then artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms process this information and define the main object of the image, then the glasses project this image through the eye to the chip, which converts it into an electrical signal. The signal passes through the cells of the retina and reaches the brain, where it is interpreted as if it were a natural vision.

A Moorfields patient has become the first person in the UK to receive a bionic eye implant to help restore part of her sight. speaking to @itvnews, to be aired today, the 88-year-old says she’s looking forward to painting & bowls again. Read more https://t.co/ynRVsu6viN pic.twitter.com/5Hr4kk7HGd — Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (@Moorfields) January 21, 2022

According to the institute, the effects appear approximately six weeks after the chip is inserted. Patients then undergo a follow-up program to learn to cope with this new vision. In the last step, patients are already able to recognize words, for example.

The 88-year-old patient was the first to benefit from the implant. “Loss of sight in my left eye because of AMD has prevented me from doing things I love like gardening, bowling and painting. I am thrilled to be the first to receive this implant, excited at the prospect of enjoying my hobbies again and I hope many others will benefit from it as well,” he said in a statement released by Moorfields Eye Hospital itself.

“The device offers the hope of restoring vision to people suffering from vision loss due to AMD. The success of the operation and the evidence gathered through this clinical trial will provide the evidence to determine the true potential of this treatment,” said Mahi Muqit, surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital and researcher at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Source: Moorfields Eye Hospital