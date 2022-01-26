Christian has sex with Lara and is almost caught by Barbara

Once again, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will narrowly dodge Barbara’s accusations in Um Lugar in the Sun. The faker will have to roll to escape being caught by the rich woman in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will smell the horn and get the address of the apartment where Christian will be living. She will appear there just in time when the protagonist of the plot and Lara will be in an intimate moment.

The boy will be warned by the doorman of the dondoca’s arrival and will run to prevent her from proving the betrayal. At the same time, he will also invent an excuse for Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo), as he will have lied to her when stating that he will be in a separation process.

Barbara will create a scandal, but will be contained in time by her husband, who will manipulate her. “Take advantage of this time and do something, something that interests you, opens your world. I need to meet a new Barbara. Even so I can, I don’t know, fall in love again”, he will say cynically.

The preppy will leave, but Christian will break his face, as Lara will also decide to leave as soon as he returns to the apartment. “I think it’s a little fast for me”, the girl will stress.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. As it was already all recorded, the plot will be extended through editing only, without new scenes.

It will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, starring Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa, on March 28. Before the change in Globo’s schedule, the new version of the hit TV Manchete would premiere on March 14.

