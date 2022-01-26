Civil Police identify suspect of leaking intimate video of Natalia

The suspect of leaking on social media the intimate video of Natália Deodato, from BBB 22, was identified by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. It is about a 39-year-old man who was in a relationship with the 22-year-old model between 2019 and 2020.

In a note sent to TV news, the police confirmed that the suspect will be subpoenaed to testify. “The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect, duly identified, will be summoned in the coming days”, says the statement.

On the 19th, a video of Natalia performing oral sex went viral on social media. As soon as they became aware of the fact, the participant’s family registered a police report at the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women in Belo Horizonte.

The process runs in secrecy of Justice, and the dates of the subpoena will not be disclosed. The investigation is being carried out by the Family Department of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

In an interview with G1, the suspect, who has not been named, claimed to be innocent and said it was not him in the video. He also said he is under threats and fears for the life of his nine-year-old son. “I wasn’t the one who released these images, I didn’t even know this recording existed. I’m not the one with her in the video either,” he said.

The relationship between him and Natalia lasted about 11 months and came to an end in January 2020, after he discovered alleged betrayals by the nail designer, who was 20 years old at the time. He even threatened to release intimate videos of the two to get revenge, but did not do so at the time.

