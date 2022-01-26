Collection totals BRL 1.8 trillion in 2021, best result in 21 years

The total collection of the federal government in 2021 reached R$ 1.878 trillion, a real increase (inflation already discounted) of 17.36% compared to 2020 and the best annual result since 2000, according to data released today by the Federal Revenue. In December of last year alone, R$ 193.902 billion were collected – a real growth of 10.76% compared to the same month of 2020.

Revenues administered by the Federal Revenue, which include the collection of federal taxes, increased by 16.11% from 2020 to 2021, totaling BRL 1.792 trillion last year.

“The increase in collection reflects the economic recovery process that we went through in 2021. We already have a tendency, according to data from January 2022, that this resumption of economic growth will increase in 2022”, said Julio Cesar Vieira, Secretary of the Revenue, during a press conference .

From January to December 2021, the collection of the IRPJ (Personal Income Tax) Legal) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) totaled R$393.152 billion — a real growth of 31.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. According to the Revenue, some of the factors that explain this performance are:

real increase of 37.96% in the collection referring to the monthly estimate, mainly from non-financial companies;

real increase of 68.24% in quarterly balance sheet collection;

real increase of 19.82% in the collection of presumed profit – which, as its name implies, is a system in which the Revenue assumes how much of a company’s turnover is profit to calculate the tax due.

In addition, “there were atypical collections of approximately […] BRL 40 billion in the period from January to December 2021, by some companies from different economic sectors”, according to an excerpt from the report released by the Revenue.

Also contributing to the final result of 2021 was the collection of Cofins and PIS/Pasep, which totaled BRL 384.217 billion — a real increase of 16.47% compared to 2020. The numbers reflect:

real increase of 14.78% in the collection of the non-financial sector, especially fuel;

real increase of 31.38% in the collection of imports;

Actual increase of 5.09% in sales volume and 9.53% in service volume between December 2020 to November 2021 compared to December 2019 to November 2020.

exemptions

The tax exemptions granted by the federal government resulted in a tax waiver of BRL 93.746 billion in 2021 – an amount 7.85% lower than the amount accumulated in 2020, of BRL 101.741 billion. In December alone, however, exemptions totaled BRL 9.470 billion, above the amount recorded in the same month of 2020 (BRL 8.780 billion).