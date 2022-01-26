Contagion is highest in 18 months; ICU capacity reaches 80% in ES, DF and 5 more states

The advancement of the Ômicron variant is already causing an explosion of cases and hospitalizations in Brazil. Numbers from the Covid Fiocruz Observatory attest that in seven units of the Federation the occupancy of covid-19 ICU beds exceeds 80%; the Federal District reached maximum occupancy yesterday. Espírito Santo also reached this occupation range. In addition, the country recorded this Tuesday, the 25th, the highest number of deaths since November and the highest rate of transmission of the virus since July 2020. For experts, the moment is of concern and to reassess prevention and prevention measures. agglomeration restriction.

Brazil increased the number of Covid-19 tests and saw the percentage of people infected by the new variant skyrocket. Credit: Myke Sena/MS

About occupancy of ICU beds destined for covid-19, Fiocruz figures show that the percentage is above 80% in Distrito Federal, Holy Spirit (80%), Goiás (82%), Mato Grosso do Sul (80%), Pernambuco (81%), Piauí (82%) and Rio Grande do Norte (83%). In São Paulo, it is 65% in the state and 71% in the capital (data from yesterday). In Rio, the situation is a little more worrying: 62% in the state, but 96% in the capital.

“It’s not the same situation we had a year ago. Today, the total number of beds is much lower than in August. Besides, I have a lot of faith in the vaccine, I don’t believe we’re going to relive what we’ve already experienced, with people arriving at hospitals without breathing, practically dead”, said researcher Margareth Portela, from the Covid-19/Fiocruz Observatory. “But we cannot underestimate that there is growth and that we continue to live as if there was no pandemic; people are treating this as if it were a ‘little flu’ and it is not. We need new measures.”

RESPIRATORY SYNDROME

In addition, the new Infogripe Fiocruz Bulletin shows that 25 of the 27 units of the Federation have a tendency to increase cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the last six weeks.

In the capitals, 23 of the 27 also show signs of growth. “We are certainly experiencing an explosion of Ômicron cases, and this was more or less expected by what we follow in the rest of the world; the variant is one of the most infectious viruses that we have news of”, said the president of the Brazilian Society of Virology, Flávio Guimarães, researcher at UFMG. “I think it’s time to rethink some strategies; I don’t think a lockdown is necessary, but it’s not possible to continue with the opening process.”

STREAMING

Imperial College London, a reference in analyzing the health crisis, pointed out this Tuesday that the transmission rate (Rt) in Brazil is expanding and is already the highest since July 2020: 1.78. This means that every 100 people infected infect another 178. Last week, this indicator was at 1.35 – after the numbers were not calculated for almost a month, due to the blackout of information at the Ministry of Health. Only when this index is below 1 it can be said that the disease is cooling down; now, it’s accelerating.

“It’s a total lack of control”, says the member of the UFRJ’s Committee to Combat Coronavirus and health management specialist Chrystina Barros. “Our mathematical model based exclusively on the transmission rate indicates lockdown, but that alone is not enough. In any case, there are other measures to be implemented, such as the mandatory use of masks in open spaces, restriction of the number of people indoors and also on public transport. You can’t cancel Carnival and keep the Maracanã with 50,000 people.”

DEATHS AND CASES

The new advance of the pandemic is also noted in the daily balance sheets of the consortium of press vehicles, which includes Estadão. Brazil recorded 489 new deaths from Covid-19 this Tuesday, the highest number since November 12. The weekly average number of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 332, maintaining an upward trend for the 14th consecutive day. The number of new infections was 199,126, the third highest number in the pandemic. The moving average of positive tests has reached a new high and stands at 159,789.

According to experts, the current situation is not more serious for two reasons. One is that Omicron is apparently less virulent than its predecessors. Another – above all – is because the virus is now spreading in an already widely vaccinated population. Therefore, the number of severe cases and deaths did not grow at the same rate as the number of new infections.

The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 163,389,955 this Tuesday, equivalent to 76.06% of the total population, according to the consortium of press vehicles – and 148, 5 million received the second dose or a single-application immunizer, which corresponds to 69.15%.

But if the spread of the virus continues at this speed, there could be an overload on health systems. There is also the risk of the emergence of a new variant.

“The Ômicron prevails in the upper airways, it doesn’t go down much to the lungs. In addition, the variant is more susceptible to interferon, which is a molecule produced by the body that helps fight the virus. Therefore, it does not cause so many severe cases and deaths”, explains Flávio Guimarães. “But if we don’t limit the circulation of the virus, serious cases and deaths will appear: it’s a mathematical question. And if the virus continues to multiply in an uncontrolled way, new variants can emerge.”