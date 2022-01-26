Controversial statement by Olavo’s daughter and the importance of respect – Prisma

This Tuesday (25) the writer and philosopher Olavo de Carvalho died. Apparently, the intellectual was another victim of Covid-19. According to the note released on his official profile, he was admitted to a hospital in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Olavo tested positive for Covid-19 on January 16, he had a heart disease and Lyme disease, an infection caused by a tick that causes skin irritation and flu-like symptoms.

After the announcement of his death, a flood of comments took over the internet. While some people mourned the loss, so many others celebrated the departure. On Twitter, hashtags such as “big day” and “CPF canceled” were highlighted.

Among those who made hateful posts is the actor José de Abreu. “The father of Bolsonarism has died. The son is missing,” wrote the actor, referring to the writer and President Jair Bolsonaro.

Olavo’s daughter, Heloísa de Carvalho, did not have a good relationship with her father and published the following message: “May God forgive him for all the evil he has committed”. They hadn’t spoken since 2017, but despite that, she disagreed with the disrespectful stance of people who didn’t agree with his ideology. “To commemorate the death of any person is to sign a certificate of total lack of humanity. God is watching, and so am I”, he added.

always respect

This kind of attitude only reveals what people really are. What’s the point of preaching one thing and living another? That is, talking about love and respect and acting with hate and disrespect when you don’t like someone?

Olavo de Carvalho expressed his opinions on political matters, many of them controversial and with which I disagree, but not agreeing does not give a free pass to attack.

Human beings are increasingly intolerant of the thoughts of others, finding themselves entitled to attack, denigrate and cancel.

Maturity is knowing how to understand the different. We don’t need to live or agree, but respect should be mandatory.

If respect weren’t something so selective, surely the world would be much better to live and live with others.