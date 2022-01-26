Copa champion Palmeiras coach agrees with Abel’s decision on Endrick: “Skipped stages” | palm trees

Paulo Victor Gomes, coach of Palmeiras’ under-20 team and champion of the São Paulo Cup, considers Abel Ferreira’s decision not to take Endrick to the Club World Cup correct.

At 15 years old, the boy was Verdão’s top scorer in Copinha with six goals and ended up being elected as the ace and author of the most beautiful goal of the tournament.

More news from palm trees:

+ Endrick says he will root a lot for the world title

1 of 2 Paulo Victor Gomes, coach of Palmeiras, during the Copinha final — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Paulo Victor Gomes, coach of Palmeiras, during the Copinha final — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– Endrick is a 15 year old boy, dreamer and hardworking. He evolves through his mentality and how he faces each game and each training session, but he has a lot to evolve, he has already skipped some stages at the category level. Certainly the club has great affection and care to make the best decisions about the athlete so that he has the best possible performance in the category he is in – said the coach.

Most of the starting lineup that thrashed Santos 4-0 already had opportunities in the professional team. Paulo Victor, although he keeps in frequent contact with Abel’s commission, preferred not to answer which players should have new opportunities in the top team.

Best moments of Palmeiras 4 x 0 Santos for the final of the SP Junior Football Cup

According to him, much of the Portuguese’s philosophy was part of his work to lead Palmeiras to the first Copa São Paulo conquest in their history.

– I believe that there is a lot, a lot that has been done in the main team is part of our idea of ​​the game, of work. We are associating many things, yes, because it is part of our identity. It is nothing copied, simply our identity is very similar. Abel is doing a great job and leaving a great legacy. Under-20s have to work very closely with the professional in terms of ideas and structure to facilitate the rise of athletes and when they move up, as in last year’s Brazilian Nationals, follow the same line of work.