Corinthians announces squad for the match against Ferroviria; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Ferroviária, for the first round of the 2022 Paulista Championship. The ball rolls at 9 pm (Brasilia time) at Neo Química Arena – follow the real time of Meu Timão.

For the first official game of the 2022 season, Sylvinho decided to start the team with the best of it. Therefore, Corinthians was selected with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Willian, Roger Guedes and Mantuan.

On the bench, the coach’s options are: Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, Adson, Gabriel, Luan, Paulinho, Gabriel Pereira, Luan, Xavier and Gustavo Mosquito.

Trained by Elano, Ferroviária was climbed with the following team: Saulo; Bernardo, Arthur, Didi and João Lucas; Marquinhos, Gegê, Uillian Correia and Murilo Rangel; Bruno Mezenga and Netto.

Corinthians arrives for the season surrounded by great expectations. In Paulistão, it is in Group A, alongside Internacional de Limeira, Guarani and Água Santa. Timão does not face any of these clubs in the group stage.

See more at: Escalao do Corinthians, Corinthians x Ferroviria and Campeonato Paulista.

