Corinthians has eight absences for Paulisto’s debut; see each situation

Corinthians has been preparing for about 15 days for the debut of Paulistão, which takes place at 9 pm this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, in front of Ferroviária. The working days were important, as the team will have to deal with eight misses in total.

Three names are more “frequent” in Sylvinho’s team and will not be available this Tuesday. The first one is Cantillo, who was called up to defend the Colombian national team. Besides him, the attacker jowho missed the first days of training for having tested positive for Covid-19, and also the midfielder Ronwho is recovering from a thigh injury, are two other absences.

In addition to the trio, another five names are not even on the bench. the goalkeeper Williamthe defenders Danilo Avelar and Robson Bamboothe attacking midfielder Ruan Oliveira and the attacker Jonathan Cafu were not listed by Sylvinho. Avelar and Cafu, it is worth remembering, should gain new destinations soon, as they are not part of the club’s plans.

On the other hand, Sylvinho’s “reinforcement” is in the defense. That’s because the young john victor was tried and acquitted for an expulsion against Palmeiras, in the 2021 Paulistão semifinal, and will not need to serve punishment, being released to play.

