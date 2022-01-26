Council discloses vacancies for doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists and other health professionals in TO

The Council of Municipal Health Departments of Tocantins (COSEMS-TO) released this Tuesday, 25, the availability of 31 vacancies for various health professionals in 24 cities in the state. The survey was carried out by the administrative team of the Council, which contacted the Municipal Health Departments. The availability of vacancies runs until February 7, 2022, or depending on how they are filled.
To find out more information, the interested party can check the contact of the Secretaries or Municipal Secretaries in one of the columns of the table below. The distance from the municipalities to the Capital can be checked by clicking HERE.
|COSEMS-TO DISCLOSURE ON 01/17/2022
VALIDITY OF INFORMATION UNTIL 02/07/2022
|no.
|City
|vacancies
|Occupation
|Contact
|Responsible
|1
|aragomines
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99222-7996
|Lucas Araújo
|two
|Bernardo Sayão
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99252-6436
|Waste Jhonnathan
|3
|Chapada de Natividade
|1
|pharmacist
|(63) 99219-2021
|Adelmo Barros
|4
|Chapada de Natividade
|1
|physical therapist
|(63) 99219-2021
|Adelmo Barros
|5
|Conceição do Tocantins
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99227-5151
|Luana Souza
|6
|Two brothers
|1
|doctor
|(63) 98454-9039
|Anderson Fazzolo
|7
|Philadelphia
|1
|speech therapist
|(63) 99287-8778
|Arianna Marino
|8
|Goianorte
|1
|doctor
|(63) 98489-3984
|José Helenilson
|9
|itaporã
|1
|doctor
|(63) 98478-6209
|Andréia de Sousa
|10
|Luzinópolis
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99225-3271
|Regivania Sousa
|11
|Miracema
|4
|doctors
|(63) 98428-3615
|Maria Selma
|12
|Mount Carmo
|two
|doctors
|(63) 99985-7777
|Lucione Negre
|13
|Monte Santo
|1
|psychologist
|(63) 98471-9725
|Paulo Wanderson
|14
|Nativity
|two
|doctors
|(63) 99213-0613
|Welison Maia
|15
|palm trees
|1
|doctors
|(63) 9298-6164
|Gefferson Araújo
|16
|Paradise
|two
|doctors
|(63) 98404-6270
|Arllerico André
|17
|Pindorama
|1
|Doctor on duty
|(63) 98418-8145
|Jairo Carvalho
|18
|High Bridge of Bom Jesus
|1
|Social Worker
|(63) 99211-2375
|Camila Aires
|19
|National Port
|1
|doctors
|(63) 98411-3851 / 98426-5008
|Lorena / Bruna
|20
|pugmil
|1
|dentist
|(63) 99911-1068
|Aurora Alves
|21
|resourceland
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99244-7147
|Come Carla
|22
|Santa Maria do Tocantins
|1
|doctor
|(63) 99292-2324
|Aldeiris Bomfim
|23
|Sao Felix do Tocantins
|1
|psychologist
|(63) 99274-1713
|Jarla Abreu
|24
|Sao Felix do Tocantins
|1
|Social Worker
|(63) 99274-1713
|Jarla Abreu
|25
|San Salvador
|1
|dentist
|(63) 98426-9727
|Elysanya Tavares
|26
|Taipas
|1
|dentist
|(63) 99207-8693
|Manoel Rodrigues
|Total
|32