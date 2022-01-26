Council discloses vacancies for doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists and other health professionals in TO

The Council of Municipal Health Departments of Tocantins (COSEMS-TO) released this Tuesday, 25, the availability of 31 vacancies for various health professionals in 24 cities in the state. The survey was carried out by the administrative team of the Council, which contacted the Municipal Health Departments. The availability of vacancies runs until February 7, 2022, or depending on how they are filled.

To find out more information, the interested party can check the contact of the Secretaries or Municipal Secretaries in one of the columns of the table below. The distance from the municipalities to the Capital can be checked by clicking HERE.