Covid-19: occupancy rate of ICU beds reaches 100% in the public network of DF; 10 patients wait in line | Federal District

The occupancy rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat patients with Covid-19, in the public network of the Federal District, reached 100% this Tuesday (25th). The rise in hospital occupancy comes amid the increase in cases of the new coronavirus in the capital ( see further below ).

A survey by the Health Department, released at 6:25 am, on the InfoSaúde portal, shows that from 83 vacancies, 58 are busy and 25, blocked. Among the reasons for blocking beds, the folder system shows that the majority are for “insufficient human resources“. Furthermore, “building maintenance” appears in the list. The data includes the total vacancies for adults and children.

With places sold out, a queue of people waiting for a bed in the capital begins to appear. Until 8 am this Tuesday, 10 patients were on the waiting list for a place in the public health network. THE transmission rate of the new coronavirus is at 2.24which indicates progress of the pandemic (see further below).

In a note, the Health Department said that “is taking all measures to increase the supply of general beds in the public network of DF“. The folder said that, among the measures taken, are the expansion of the working hours of servers and hiring more beds.

“We are organizing the unblocking of beds that were blocked by reduced workforce and carrying out the mobilization of infirmary beds that help in the rotation of these ICU beds”, said the secretary.

2 of 3 Occupancy rate of Covid-19 beds this Tuesday (25), in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Occupancy rate of Covid-19 beds this Tuesday (25), in DF — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction

In the private network, there are more beds available: the occupancy rate is in 59.50%. of the 137 vacancies, 72 are busy, 51 vacancies and 14 blocked.

This is not the first time that the occupancy rate has reached 100% in the capital. The same situation was recorded on March 8 of last year, however, there were 285 exclusive ICU beds to treat patients with Covid-19.

Ibaneis announces new beds

With the high occupancy rate, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) announced, this Monday (24), the opening of new ICUs. According to the Chief Executive, the Samambaia Regional Hospital (HRSam) starts to treat patients with Covid-19, except for the maternity ward.

“Three ICUs, with 27 beds, were all converted to fight the disease, as well as 40 infirmary beds in the hospital we built next door and another seven in the main building,” he said.

Also according to the governor, it will also be expanded, 26 for 37the number of ward beds at the Asa Norte Regional Hospital (Hran) for Covid patients.

During the announcement, Ibaneis also said that vaccination in the drive-thru model will be resumed. The point will be at the Basic Health Unit 1, in Asa Sul, and will be open from 6 pm to 10 pm (click here to see where to get vaccinated).

3 of 3 Passengers in line at the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in Brasília, in a file image — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Passengers queuing at the Plano Piloto bus station, in Brasília, in a file image — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Only this Monday (24), the Federal District registered 6,976 new known cases of Covid-19 and 4 more deaths from the disease. This is the record for confirmed infections in a single day and takes into account data for the cumulative period between Saturday (22) and Monday..

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,143 people died and 568,433 were infected in Brasilia – 92.4% of patients are recovered, according to the folder.

The transmission rate of the virus is in 2.24. On Friday (21), it was 2.61. The current number indicates that every 100 infected people can contaminate other 224 people, and indicates strong advance of the virus.

Last week had the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in DF. According to a survey carried out by TV Globowere 20,205 in five days, an average of 4 thousand every 24 hours.

With the advance of Covid-19, the government resumed measures to prevent the new coronavirus, such as banning dance floors and crowds, returning to the mandatory use of masks in outdoor environments and banning events with admission charges.