COVID-19: PBH announces actions this Wednesday, under pressure from cases – Gerais

Despite ensuring that there is no closure of the city today, Mayor Alexandre Kalil stressed that “the pandemic is not over”: yesterday, the city confirmed 776 more cases (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 1/13/22)

In the midst of the advance of vaccination, the coronavirus pandemic reaches its most critical phase when the explosion of infected people is already mobilizing the health authorities. Yesterday, Minas Gerais reached the mark of 314,000 new cases in 2022, more than double the number of infections in the same period last year, with more than 150,000 cases. The outlook is also frightening in Belo Horizonte, which recorded 776 new positive tests in 24 hours in its last report, showing the spread of the disease in the city.

There will be no closure of the city tomorrow, but the pandemic is not over yet. Anyway, I speculate. — Alexandre Kalil (@alexandrekalil) January 25, 2022 Despite the escalation of cases, Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) took to social media to rule out a new closure of essential trade in the capital of Minas Gerais. “There will be no closure of the city tomorrow (today), but the pandemic is not over yet,” he said. However, he met in recent days with the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, and with the volunteer infectologists from the city hall to discuss the progress of the pandemic in the city. A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon, at PBH, for them to talk about the course of the disease and actions to control it in the municipality.

Last week, the secretary admitted that the city hall could adopt more restrictive measures to try to stop the spread of the disease, including the cancellation of carnival events and vetoing the presence of the public at football games.

children

In recent days, BH needed to increase the supply of beds in public hospitals. In turn, the Fhemig Network increased the number of ICUs for children at the Joo Paulo II Children’s Hospital, a sign of the beginning of the pediatric crisis in the health system. The hospital currently has 105 infirmary beds, 16 in Pediatric Intensive Care (ICU) and another 18 in the clinical decision room (CDS). Another 10 Pediatric ICU beds were immediately opened.

“Today we are experiencing the most tense epidemiological moment of the entire pandemic. The new micron variant, which refers to practically 100% of cases in Belo Horizonte and throughout the country, has been shown to be a virus with an extremely high infectious potential. It is perhaps the most infectious virus in the history of mankind, even more so than measles itself”, says the president of the Brazilian Society of Virology and researcher at UFMG, Flvio Guimares da Fonseca.

According to the researcher, the increase in hospitalizations of children may be a reflection of the still incipient vaccination of the target audience: “A large part of the adult population and adolescents, from the age of 12, is vaccinated with at least one dose. The micron has been shown to be able to infect those who are already immunized, but we have an absolutely susceptible group, which are children under 11 years of age, which indicates that the virus ends up concentrating in this slice. Although the micron is milder, when there is a very large infection, severe cases begin to appear, including in children.”

case records

The pandemic scenario in Minas Gerais shows a worrying growth in contamination since the first days of January. In at least six days of the month, the state surpassed the mark of 20 thousand cases per day – the record occurred on the 19th, when 27,683 people contracted the virus. In the last bulletin released by the Secretary of State for Health (SES), there were 24,404 new infections, motivated by the growth of infected people in the countryside.

For Flvio Guimares, the expansion of micron in a short time is also reflected in the multiplication of cases: “Today, we are testing less. There was a relaxation, as people are having milder symptoms. The number can be higher and exactly reflects the characteristic of the micron. Delta, which was the variant that prevailed worldwide, took 12 months to reach the four continents. In Brazil, it took six months to replace the Gama variant. But the micron is so infectious and has predominated worldwide in just one month.

less deaths

According to the specialist, the previous variants were more easily transmitted, but they killed more quickly: “What differentiates what we live in January 2022 from last year is a moment of public health, the vaccine. In 2021, no one was vaccinated. Soon, we had a second wave that was not so infectious, but it was very large. The result was 400,000 deaths in Brazil. This year, the increase in cases is above, but remains disconnected from the number of deaths and serious cases”.

With regard to deaths, the bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health released yesterday registers 11 new deaths in the state, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 56,976, for a total of 2,583,453 confirmed cases. In Belo Horizonte, there was one death yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, the cumulative total has reached 7,144, in a universe of 310,475 cases.

In Brazil

Follow-up COVID-19 cases more than doubled in one week. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,761,197 cases of the disease being monitored in the country. The term designates cases reported in the last 14 days in which patients were not discharged or died. A week ago, on the 18th, the total number of people in this condition was less than half: 817,292 infected. With the advance of the disease driven by the micron variant, Brazil reached 23,311,317 infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. New diagnoses confirmed from Monday to yesterday were 183,722. Already the number of people who died from complications of COVID-19 reached 623,843. In 24 hours, 487 deaths were recorded. Yesterday the information system recorded 623,356 deaths as a result of the disease.

Sind-Rede wants to postpone classes

The Union of Education Workers of the Municipal Public Network of Belo Horizonte (Sind-Rede) requested Belo Horizonte City Hall that the return to school be postponed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The entity also wants the presence in the classroom to be conditioned to the presentation of the vaccination card, by students and workers. “We are concerned with the progress of micron in our city, with the current state of the indexes and with the protocols adopted last year, which consisted in the reduction of staff in schools”, said the director of Sind-Rede Luana Gramont. “We have already sent an official letter to the Municipal Education Department (Smed) about these concerns, but so far no meeting has been scheduled to discuss the return. The document was sent on the 19th,” added Luana.

Hospital network on red alert

Professionals at work in the COVID-19 ward of Santa Casa de BH: occupancy of ICUs for the disease was at 88.5% in the city yesterday (photo: Douglas Magno/AFP-2/6/20)

Belo Horizonte once again presents worrying numbers in the pandemic. In addition to the city having registered 776 cases in 24 hours, a record in a single day in 2022, the hospital network is under pressure. In the case of intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19, the occupancy percentage is 88.5%, below that recorded on Monday, but still on red alert. The current scenario is even worse in relation to SUS beds, whose occupancy is 91.8%. In the private network, the number drops to 84.6%.

The total number of beds for more severe cases of COVID-19 in BH is 269. The wards reached 90.5% occupancy. The current load available in the city of 897 spaces. The pressure is higher in the private network, with a percentage of 94% of occupancy. In SUS, the rate of 88.6%. The average number of transmissions per infected person dropped from 1.18 to 1.16 between Monday and yesterday. This means that 100 people can transmit the virus to 116 others.

Yesterday, the prefecture opened 15 more COVID ICU beds in the SUS-BH Network. Despite the efforts made, the total occupancy rate, which includes beds from the SUS and Supplementary networks, remains at the red level. Since the beginning of January, 42 ICU beds and 358 ward beds have been opened by the municipality.

It is important to reinforce that patients with flu conditions, still without results for COVID-19, can also be hospitalized in the ICU beds and Infirmary dedicated to the disease, since the symptoms are similar. “The Municipal Health Department reinforces that it is essential that people continue to maintain social distance, frequent hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette”, informed the municipal administration.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Belo Horizonte has confirmed 310,476 cases of COVID-19, of which 5,429 are still being monitored. A total of 7,144 patients died. In the 24 hours between yesterday and Monday, there was a death registered. (RD)

Capital expands testing points

Sample collection for rapid testing of COVID-19: state has distributed almost 500,000 kits to health superintendencies since Monday (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press – 7/23/20)

Belo Horizonte gains today another place to carry out COVID-19 tests. The new unit will be on the UNA Linha Verde, which is at Avenida Cristiano Machado, 11,157, in the Vila Suzana neighborhood, in the Pampulha region. With this expansion, only in universities will be about 500 tests daily offered to the population. Vacancies will continue to be available daily from 5 pm for appointments the next day.

Appointments for exams must be made exclusively through the Belo Horizonte City Hall portal and the availability on the PBH APP will be made in the next few days. Opening hours in locations from 8 am to 5 pm. In the capital, tests are offered at universities, in addition to 152 health centers, nine UPAs and two respiratory disease centers (CEDOR).

The citizen who presents flu, is from the first to the seventh day of onset of symptoms and wants to schedule a time for the test, just access the Portal of the City Hall of Belo Horizonte and register in the system with the data, which will allow access for scheduling.

Then, simply enter your CPF and date of birth and click on “enter”. After this process, it will be possible to make an appointment, in addition to choosing a date, time and place for the exam. Options will be subject to availability. After scheduling, the user will receive confirmation by e-mail with the name of the unit chosen for the test. The result will be passed on to the user about 20 minutes after collection, personally, with the proper instructions.

in the state

Since Monday, the Secretary of State for Health (SES) has been distributing 487,990 rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 to all 18 regional health superintendencies (SRS) in the state, which forward them to the municipalities. The tests were posted at post offices and they are expected to reach destinations within 48 hours. The purpose is to maintain the expansion of the diagnosis of the disease on a large scale, in order to monitor the epidemiological situation and direct measures to contain the pandemic in Minas.

Considering the epidemiological scenario of cases of flu syndrome in Minas Gerais, the secretariat recommends that municipal health managers direct the use of rapid antigen tests, within the axes of primary health care (PHC), specialized health care (AES), subsystem of indigenous health (SasiSUS) and health surveillance, in order to better understand the epidemiological situation of COVID-19.