COVID: Funed serum fails mouse tests and study may be terminated

The Minas Gerais government’s bet to fight the pandemic, the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) anti-COVID-19 serum is still far from becoming a concrete option for treating the infection. The state even predicted the delivery of the first batch with 5,000 ampoules of the compound for human testing for January 2021. A year after the initial prediction, the experimental product has not shown efficacy against the disease in experiments with infected hamsters and may not come out. of the laboratory.
On the occasion, the Minas Gerais institution announced the immunization of the horses at the São Judas Tadeu Experimental Farm with the inactivated COVID-19 virus.
According to the study’s coordinator, Sérgio Caldas, in December 2020, scientists collected the animals’ plasma and separated the antibodies, which showed good capacity to neutralize Sars-Cov-2 in the tests. in vitrothat is, in plates with infected cells.
According to Caldas, the agency determined that Funed should test the effectiveness of the compound in experimentally infected hamsters, since the serum is a new therapy. The samples were then sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for tests with rodents, but the results were disappointing.
“The tests in vivoin hamsters, did not present the expected results, with no significant protection against viral infection compared to untreated animals”, explains the scholar.
Asked about the future of research, Funed says that the group is currently looking into the data obtained and analyzing the feasibility of carrying out new experiments. The foundation does not rule out the possibility of closing the project, but stressed that the consolidation of the knowledge generated in recent months also brings benefits to the scientific community and the population in general.
Resources
Funed reported that the project does not have additional funds guaranteed, but relies on inputs remaining from the stages already developed and partnerships articulated with institutions such as the Center for Research and Production of Immunobiologicals (CPPI) and the Pelé Pequeno Príncipe Research Institute (IPPP).