COVID: Funed serum fails mouse tests and study may be terminated

Tested on hamsters experimentally infected with the pandemic virus, Funed’s anti-COVID serum did not show an expected immune response (photo: Héricles Ferreira Lima Gonçalves/Funed) The Minas Gerais government’s bet to fight the pandemic, the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) anti-COVID-19 serum is still far from becoming a concrete option for treating the infection. The state even predicted the delivery of the first batch with 5,000 ampoules of the compound for human testing for January 2021. A year after the initial prediction, the experimental product has not shown efficacy against the disease in experiments with infected hamsters and may not come out. of the laboratory.

Unlike the vaccine, the serum does not act in the prevention of diseases, but in the treatment of people who are already sick, in a hospital environment. The substance is produced by inoculating the inactivated virus into horses, which react by producing potent antibodies. Once injected into patients, they help alleviate symptoms and prevent serious conditions.

Funed’s research began in November 2020, just over a month after the Butantan Institute began developing its serum, currently being tested on patients at Hospital do Rim, in São Paulo. On the occasion, the Minas Gerais institution announced the immunization of the horses at the São Judas Tadeu Experimental Farm with the inactivated COVID-19 virus. According to the study’s coordinator, Sérgio Caldas, in December 2020, scientists collected the animals’ plasma and separated the antibodies, which showed good capacity to neutralize Sars-Cov-2 in the tests. in vitrothat is, in plates with infected cells.

After this stage, the researchers expected to produce batches of serum for human testing, but were surprised by a requirement from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to Caldas, the agency determined that Funed should test the effectiveness of the compound in experimentally infected hamsters, since the serum is a new therapy. The samples were then sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for tests with rodents, but the results were disappointing.

“The tests in vivoin hamsters, did not present the expected results, with no significant protection against viral infection compared to untreated animals”, explains the scholar.

Asked about the future of research, Funed says that the group is currently looking into the data obtained and analyzing the feasibility of carrying out new experiments. The foundation does not rule out the possibility of closing the project, but stressed that the consolidation of the knowledge generated in recent months also brings benefits to the scientific community and the population in general.

Resources