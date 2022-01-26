Covid: US hospital denies heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

2022-01-26
Covid: US hospital denies heart transplant to unvaccinated patient

Photo of the patient in a hospital bed

Credit, CBS

A US hospital has denied a patient a heart transplant, claiming, among other reasons, that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

DJ Ferguson, 31, is in dire need of a new heart, but Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has taken him off the transplant list, said his father, David.

David said the Covid vaccine goes against “your son’s basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it”.

The hospital said it was following its transplant policy.

