Crossfit for Kids: Myths, Benefits and Care | I athlete

Unlike traditional crossfit, which focuses on intense training, improving physical conditioning and performance, Crossfit Kids is known as a playful physical activity that aims to have fun and especially social interaction. But like other sports, according to pediatrician Ricardo Barros, having the supervision of a qualified professional is essential to accompany the little ones during exercises and avoid possible injuries such as elbow or ankle tendinitis and even a more serious injury to the femur.

+ Crossfit: sport guide with its main functional movements

+ 11 tips on how to choose sport for children in the pandemic

1 of 2 Crossfit Kids — Photo: Reproduction / Rio Carioca Games Crossfit Kids — Photo: Reproduction / Rio Carioca Games

The ultimate goals of Crossfit Kids, according to coach Tiago Taveira, are to make the child socialize, make the body reject diseases and facilitate psychomotor development. According to him, this sport usually starts at 3 years of age and, like any other physical activity, it is possible to start in Crossfit Kids from the moment the child already has dexterity (ability to move) and body recognition.

– The same need for a child to practice physical activity is for an adult and an elderly person, the difference is the load and volume of training. The greater the offer (of modalities) for the child, the better, as it facilitates and improves motor coordination, laterality and the practice of different and familiar movements – says Tiago.

Crossfit Kids is divided into three categories:

Pre-School – Children from 3 to 5 years old

Children from 3 to 5 years old kids – Children from 5 to 12 years old

Children from 5 to 12 years old Teen – Children from 13 to 18 years old

Also according to coach Tiago Taveira, the main objective of this sport is to make the child feel happy and healthy with the variety of movements practiced.

– It’s physical education properly. Crossfit Kids teaches the child to play in a playful way, without intense training – highlights James.

Pediatrician Ricardo Barros also says that 40 minutes of exercises are enough for children, as long as the coach understands their effort and physical fatigue.

Crossfit Kids Workouts

2 of 2 Crossfit Kids — Photo: Reproduction / Rio Carioca Games Crossfit Kids — Photo: Reproduction / Rio Carioca Games

canoe

Super man

heels

squats

zigzag

Race

abdominal groups

Myths, care and benefits

Unlike competitive sports, according to pediatrician Ricardo Barros, there is no restriction on recreational sports, as is done at Crossfit Kids. That’s a myth.

But children who have health problems such as heart disease, diabetes or asthma, for example, need to be properly monitored by a specialist pediatrician, a necessary care. It is also necessary that the physical education professional responsible for the classes does not force the child’s limits and maintains a playful environment.

It is also not true that Crossfit Kids affects the child’s growth. This is another myth, since in Crossfit Kids the goal is not to impose a high exercise or weight load.

– In fact, a fracture in the growth disc of the long bones could cause a problem in growth – explains Tiago Taveira.

Also according to Tiago, this practical modality offers tools mainly against two diseases that are growing among the child population: obesity and diabetes. Aside from anxiety and depression. After all, the lack of physical exercise motivated by the use of electronic devices can not only cause childhood obesity, which, according to pediatrician Ricardo Barros, has a high rate in the country, but also harm children’s mental health.

That is, including some sports activity in the routine since childhood helps to reduce serious health problems. Aerobic exercises practiced in Crossfit Kids, for example, can be essential for children who need to lose weight.