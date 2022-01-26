Cryptos today: Bitcoin recovers 11% with Fed on radar, Gala rises 15% and Meta may abandon stablecoin project

Bitcoin (BTC) dawns in positive territory and is trading at $37,706 this morning, in a sign of investor optimism about the outcome of the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy committee meeting today. Over the last 24 hours, the gains are 2.7%.

The price jump may indicate that the market has already absorbed the possible announcement of four to five interest rate hikes in 2022. However, analysts remain cautious and warn of a possible false resumption, in which the price jumps and encourages users to return to the market. only to fall again amid a new wave of sales.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What's the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Either way, today’s rally has already seen the cryptocurrency advance more than 11% since hitting $33,500 on Monday, at the height of the massive sell-off seen in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin also does not appear to have been affected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stance, which demanded that El Salvador stop using the cryptocurrency as one of the country’s official currencies. The IMF has suggested that the use of BTC could harm debt trading with the entity.

On the other hand, a new hope that cryptocurrencies will not be banned in Russia has helped to keep spirits up. The Russian finance ministry came out yesterday in defense of a regulation of the crypto sector, which it does not consider should be banned, as the country’s central bank had proposed.

“We are starting to see flashes of demand from players that recognize the long-term value proposition of cryptocurrency,” Joel Kruger, strategist at LMAX Digital, told CoinDesk.

Analyst Arcane Research noted in a bulletin released yesterday that the price of Bitcoin had a “substantial rebound” with a surge in volume on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase during late US trading on Monday.

For analysts, it is possible that some large buyer, such as MicroStrategy, helped lift the entire market by offering a premium on the price of Bitcoin on Coinbase, which is widely used by institutional investors as it is one of the most regulated in the world.

Several altcoins follow the movement of Bitcoin, with the top 100 rankings such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) rising between 2% and 3%. Several are up double digits, as is the case of Gala (GALA), winner of returns in 2021, which is up 15% today. Polygon (MATIC) is up 10%.

The highlight of the day is the Waves (WAVES) blockchain, whose token soars 35% after traders adopt the platform to get higher returns for their cryptocurrencies in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:13 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 37,706.10 +2.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,488.33 +1.9% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 383.58 +2.9% Cardano (ADA) $1.05 +0.3% Solana (SOL) $95.87 +2.8%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Waves (WAVES) $11.46 +35.3% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.212124 +13.8% Loopring (LRC) $1.03 +12.06% Synthetix Network Token (SNX) $4.72 +12.7% Helium (HNT) US$ 26.43 +11.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Maker (MKR) US$ 1,788.35 -7.5% Cosmos (ATOM) US$ 34.70 -5.4% Zcash (ZEC) US$ 91.59 -4.2% Convex Finance (CVX) $26.75 -1.8% Earth (MOON) US$ 63.44 -4.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 35.00 -3.04% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 48.00 -1.33% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 39.02 -2.18% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.70 -2.29% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.71 -4.8%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (26):

Meta could end stablecoin project

The Diem Association, a group led by Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, that seeks to create a stablecoin, is considering selling the project’s assets to return cash to investors, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The group would be talking to investment banks about selling Diem’s ​​intellectual property, and looking into ways to help technology developers find new jobs.

The project has faced strong resistance from US regulators since it was announced in 2019, still under the name Libra. Novi, a subsidiary of Meta focused on building a Diem-compatible portfolio, announced a pilot program in partnership with Paxos last year. However, US lawmakers opposed the project even on a small scale, and the Federal Reserve expressed concern about the plan and did not guarantee it would give the necessary go-ahead. In November 2021, Libra project creator David Marcus announced that he was leaving Meta. FTX US Broker Raises $400 Million, Reaches $8 Million Valuation Cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, the US arm of FTX, announced it has raised $400 million from investors at a valuation of $8 billion. The investment involved investors such as SoftBank and Temasek, as well as Paradigm, Multicoin Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. FTX US intends to use the funds to launch new lines of business and explore strategic investments and acquisitions. The company led by businessman Sam Bankman-Fried reports daily trading volume of $255.5 million in the US market, according to data from CoinGecko. The company even acquired futures exchange LedgerX in October, providing it with several licenses granted by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In FTX’s most recent investment fundraiser, the global exchange was valued at $25 billion. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING Fake cryptocurrency skyrockets 285,000% after McDonald’s and Musk Twitter prank A token created after a McDonald’s tweet has surged 285,641% within hours as opportunists seize the chance to make easy money in a lukewarm moment in the cryptocurrency market. “Only if Tesla accepts grimacecoin,” McDonald’s said this morning, referring to its purple mascot inspired by the human palate. The message was given in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet on Tuesday: “I will eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accepts Dogecoin.” McDonald’s has yet to enter the cryptocurrency market, but still, the tweet spurred the creation of 10 grimacecoins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network alone, a blockchain sponsored by exchange Binance. Binance to reinstate wire transfers in Europe, says Bloomberg Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is on the verge of reinstating bank transfers in the European Union, a Bloomberg report released today said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Payments via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) network should resume “in the next few hours”. The measure will be implemented in phases, starting in Belgium and Bulgaria, and will expand across the bloc in the following weeks. The UK, which left the EU in January 2020, will not be included, according to the report. Binance temporarily suspended SEPA payments in July. The network allows electronic payments in euros to anywhere in the EU, as well as to many non-EU countries. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

