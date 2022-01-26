Crysis 4 is announced and gets a trailer!

Update 01/26 09:24:



The monster ‘is’ coming out of the cage! Crytek confirmed the announcement of Crysis 4 and even released a trailer AMAZING of the new franchise game! Check it out below:

It’s time to join the journey and be the hero. The Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Original subject:

Crytek China’s twitter may have spilled the beans and released information that no one expected: Crysis 4 is real and the project is confirmed. Check it out below:

Source: Eurogamer

"The 'Crysis 4' project is confirmed, opening up a new nano battleground!. Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news", read the tweet, which has obviously been deleted. However, Eurogamer managed to take a screenshot of what happened.

Unfortunately, Crytek has yet to reveal any further details (without wanting to) about the continuation of the franchise, however, we can speculate what crisis 4 he can be in development. So stay tuned to Voxel for more information!

So, what do you think? Does crisis 4 come around? Will it be released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with super graphics? Tell us in the comments section!