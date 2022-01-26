Crysis 4 is announced and gets a trailer!

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Crysis 4 is announced and gets a trailer! 3 Views

Update 01/26 09:24:

The monster ‘is’ coming out of the cage! Crytek confirmed the announcement of Crysis 4 and even released a trailer AMAZING of the new franchise game! Check it out below:

Original subject:

Crytek China’s twitter may have spilled the beans and released information that no one expected: Crysis 4 is real and the project is confirmed. Check it out below:

crisisSource: Eurogamer

“The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening up a new nano battleground!. Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news”, Source: Eurogamerread the tweet, which has obviously been deleted. However, Eurogamer managed to take a screenshot of what happened.Source: Eurogamer

Unfortunately, Crytek has yet to reveal any further details (without wanting to) about the continuation of the franchise, however, we can speculate what crisis 4 he can be in development. So stay tuned to Voxel for more information!Source: Eurogamer

So, what do you think? Does crisis 4 come around? Will it be released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with super graphics? Tell us in the comments section!Source: Eurogamer

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xbox sets revenue record in 2021 and has its best year in history | Video game

Microsoft released, last Tuesday (25), a report on the profits obtained by the Xbox division …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved